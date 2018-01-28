Gold and Silver: The Corruption Antidote by Rory – The Daily Coin

For the past year the mainstream media has attempted to sale the U.S. citizens that Trump colluded with the Russian’s to rig the election and deny hillary her rightful position as President of the United States.

Over the past several months we have learned that hillary and her top supporters, including former White House occupant, Hussein Obama, actually may have committed treason and other high crimes that involved Russia and a variety of companies, banks and top level U.S. and foreign government officials. Talk about a turn of events!

Now, just in the past few days a video has surfaced showing former VP Biden discussing bribery and election rigging in Ukraine to the tune of $1 billion dollars. Correct me if I’m wrong, but last time I checked election rigging and bribery were both considered crimes and one actually considered a high crime and possibly treason. But, that’s okay, because Biden is a Democrat and Democrats are apparently above or live outside the laws of the Constitution and international law.

Obama VP Joseph Biden brags about how he rigged the judicial system of another country. pic.twitter.com/BC4u7AUPHB — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) January 27, 2018

As we discussed in When Currency Becomes Corrupt… once a nations currency crosses the threshold from sound honest money – backed by gold and silver – and becomes a dishonest free floating fiat currency, backed by “faith and credit” the entire system, government, economy, banking and financial, must follow suit in order to hide the lie the currency is telling. Beginning in 1913 this is exactly what happened to the U.S. dollar when it morphed into the Federal Reserve Note. This corruption is now on full display in our everyday lives. So-called “representatives” show absolute contempt for their constituents and bow before their owners – the banks and corporations that pay bribes in the form of “campaign contributions”.

What is happening today is rooted in the years between 1910 and 1935. During this time the seeds of total corruption, deception and propaganda were being sown into the fabric of our nation.

The ESF is operated and controlled by the Sec. of the Treasury. The Treasurer answers to no one, not the President, not Congress and certainly not the people. When Roosevelt “confiscated” and, more importantly, outlawed gold ownership by the citizens, the Federal Reserve Note (dollar) lost, over night, approximately 41% of it’s purchasing power. How could that happen? Well, when the gold was stolen from the people it was transferred to the Federal Reserve Bank. The day before Roosevelt signed Executive Order 6102 gold was valued at $20.67 where it had been fixed for nearly a century. The day after the Federal Reserve Bank took possession of our gold, gold was revalued to $35 per ounce. Since the people could no longer legally possess gold and were forced to use Federal Reserve Notes (dollar) what the FRN would purchase was approximately 41% less. Viola!! The Federal Reserves owners just received a massive payday. The value of the difference in gold per ounce – going from $20.67 to $35 – created approximately a 69% gain for the Federal Reserve (the owner of the Federal Reserve Note) and the U.S. Treasury that now purchases the FRN, at interest, from Federal Reserve Bank. This $2 BILLION (in 1934 money) was the seed funds for the creation of the ESF. The ESF, to this day, has the authority to buy and sell any stocks, commodities or use the funds in whatever manner the Treasurer sees fit. With no oversight whatsoever who is to say how the funds have been used – for good or nefarious reasons – beginning in 1934. This is another, very disturbing, layer of corruption to the currency.

Without this massive change in our currency what Biden, hillary, obama and the other rogue politicians have created over the past 30-40 years would have never been possible.

Let’s not forget what Dr. Mark Skidmore and Catherine Austin-Fitts uncovered over the course of 2016-2017 – a minimum of $21 TRILLION that is missing and completely unaccounted just within two departments of the federal government – Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Dept of Defense (DoD). Ms. Austin-Fitts believes there is as much $40 TRILLION missing.

Ms. Austin-Fitts points out that approximately $40 TRILLION has been stolen from the American people since 1997. With the population of the U.S. being approximately 320 million people you can see there is plenty of money to spread around. This will never happen as this would free the people and the overlords would lose their power and control. The people would demand liberty and freedom from the tyrants in Washington DC and their owners on Wall Street.

The people who run this country want to implement slavery, they believe in slavery, practice slavery. They will chip you. They will take your kids and use them for pedophilia. They will try and make pedophilia legal. So, we’re talking about a group of people who’s values are, what we would define as completely luciferian. If you let them tear up the Constitution; any decent life you’ve ever known, you can just kiss it goodbye. Source

If we were to simply cut off the narco-drug trafficking and covert CIA operations around the world, and the black budgets that support them, I feel confident our nation would be plenty solvent and the massive debt that currently chokes our lives and our world would greatly improve and our nation could get back to being the great city on the hill. What would our communities look like without the flood of heroin and big pharma opioids delivered by the CIA?

So, with all this thievery, malfeasance and high crimes being committed is it any wonder that gold and silver – remember these are actual money and currency – are rigged to keep citizens completely blind to the reality of their economic fate?

Gold serves a couple of purposes and one that is paramount to the economic health of any nation is gold’s ability to expose the lies a currency is attempting to tell. The bankers devised a way to correct this problem when the “futures contracts” market came online in 1974. This wholly corrupt system serves the one purpose of keeping gold from exposing the lie the Federal Reserve Note – U.S. dollar – is telling the world. If gold is not allowed to spike higher or even move higher in “price” at a rapid pace then the world doesn’t realize there is a problem with the economy. If gold were allowed to tell this simple truth even those in a deep, deep sleep would awaken to ask – “why is gold so expensive?”

If we look at what happened leading up to the CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) launching the gold futures contract we find the reason and the need to keep gold suppressed.

As GATA has documented this crucial information in 2013

Gold researcher Koos Jansen tonight calls attention to the minutes of a U.S. State Department meeting in April 1974 summoned by Secretary of State Henry Kissinger to consider the danger that the price of gold might get beyond the U.S. government’s control. The objective of U.S. policy about gold during this time has not been secret; GATA has cited government records demonstrating it. For example: http://www.gata.org/files/ArthurBurnsLetterToPresidentFord-June1975.pdf http://www.gata.org/node/12551 But the minutes published by Jansen tonight are especially remarkable for making explicit the U.S. government’s recognition of what some gold advocates call “the golden rule” — that is, whoever has the most gold makes the rules. The meeting is addressing what is perceived as the increasing desire among Western European countries to revalue their gold reserves upward, thereby increasing gold’s role in the international financial system, while U.S. policy has been to demonetize gold so as to leave the U.S. dollar unchallenged as the world reserve currency. Secretary Kissinger asks the meeting: “Why is it against our interest to have gold in the system?” He is answered by his assistant undersecretary of state for economic and business affairs, Thomas O. Enders. The minutes, found by Jansen in the State Department archives in Volume 31 of “Foreign Relations of the United States, 1973-76,” record Kissinger’s exchange with Enders this way: * * * Mr. Enders: It’s against our interest to have gold in the system because for it to remain there it would result in it being evaluated periodically. Although we have still some substantial gold holdings — about $11 billion — a larger part of the official gold in the world is concentrated in Western Europe. This gives them the dominant position in world reserves and the dominant means of creating reserves. We’ve been trying to get away from that into a system in which we can control … Secretary Kissinger: But that’s a balance-of-payments problem. Mr. Enders: Yes, but it’s a question of who has the most leverage internationally. If they have the reserve-creating instrument, by having the largest amount of gold and the ability to change its price periodically, they have a position relative to ours of considerable power. For a long time we had a position relative to theirs of considerable power because we could change gold almost at will. This is no longer possible — no longer acceptable. Therefore, we have gone to Special Drawing Rights, which is also equitable and could take account of some of the less-developed-country interests and which spreads the power away from Europe. And it’s more rational in … Secretary Kissinger: “More rational” being defined as being more in our interests or what? Mr. Enders: More rational in the sense of more responsive to worldwide needs — but also more in our interest. …

This leads directly to what happened on Friday January 26, 2018 and some of the too big to jail banks begin fined for rigging the gold market. Being fined is nothing more than the cost-of-doing-business in todays corrupt environment. We shall see if the “trump effect” brings these people to justice and they find themselves in prison and stripped of their wealth – my guess is it will never happen. However, Trump did sign Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption many believe this was targeting hillary and her henchmen but I believe it is to ensnare them all. Otherwise, the words “or corruption” would not been included. By stating “or corruption” makes this a separate item. It’s a twofer and allows the DoJ to go after as many as it takes to bring down this house of corruption and side steps what the Eric Holder’s corrupt Dept of Justice allowed to happen. Namely, the too big to jail banks to walk free.

As Reuters reported

U.S. CFTC to fine UBS, Deutsche Bank, HSBC for spoofing, manipulation: sources The U.S. derivatives regulator is set to announce it has fined European lenders UBS, HSBC and Deutsche Bank millions of dollars each for so-called “spoofing” and manipulation in the U.S. futures market, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The enforcement action by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is the result of a multi-agency investigation that also involves the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – the first of its kind for the CFTC, the people said. The fines for UBS and Deutsche Bank will be upward of ten million, while the fine for HSBC will be slightly less than that, the people said, without providing exact figures. Spokesmen for HSBC, Deutsche Bank and UBS declined to comment. Spoofing involves placing bids to buy or offers to sell futures contracts with the intent to cancel them before execution. By creating an illusion of demand, spoofers can influence prices to benefit their market positions. Spoofing is a criminal offense under a provision implemented as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform.

Let’s not forget that it was the criminal Dept of Justice, under Eric Holder, that stated these banks could not be jailed or prosecuted as they are too systemically important to the overall economy. Well, I say malfeasance and high crimes should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and Eric Holder’s “team” should be held accountable and tried along side these too big to jail banks. It was Eric Holder’s Dept of Justice that made turning a blind eye the new normal.

We can only hope the tide is turning. We truly pray that Trump and what he is attempting to do – which is a herculean chore – is successful. It seems that Trump is attempting to make a difference and clean out some of the lawlessness that is pervasive in Washington DC.

The swamp is deep and wide and so far Trump is allowing the people to hand themselves. They are doing a fine job, but at the end of the day nothing will change if these people – hillary, obama, comey, mueller and the whole lot – allowed to walk free. Strip them of their wealth, imprison them and dig as deep as possible to truly #draintheswap.

From our perspective it begins and ends with gold and silver. If these monetary metals are brought back to the table we will have a chance at seeing a return to the rule of law. Otherwise, the corruption must carry on to hide the lie the currency is telling; it’s just that simple.

