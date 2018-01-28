Bombshell Report: Hillary Clinton Protected Senior Adviser Who Was Accused Of Constant Sexual Harassment of Young Staffer by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

Well, if this isn’t par for the course, I don’t know what is, and to top it off it comes from The New York Times!

The report claims that Clinton allegedly protected her 2008 presidential campaign adviser Burns Strider after a young staffer had repeatedly accused him of sexual harassment.

The New York Times reports:

Mrs. Clinton’s campaign manager at the time recommended that she fire the adviser, Burns Strider. But Mrs. Clinton did not. Instead, Mr. Strider was docked several weeks of pay and ordered to undergo counseling, and the young woman was moved to a new job. Mr. Strider, who was Mrs. Clinton’s faith adviser, a co-founder of the American Values Network, and sent the candidate scripture readings every morning for months during the campaign, was hired five years later to lead an independent group that supported Mrs. Clinton’s 2016 candidacy, Correct the Record, which was created by a close Clinton ally, David Brock. He was fired after several months for workplace issues, including allegations that he harassed a young female aide, according to three people close to Correct the Record’s management. Mr. Strider did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Those familiar with the accounts said that, over the years, a number of advisers urged Mrs. Clinton to sever ties with Mr. Strider, and people familiar with what took place did not want to see Mrs. Clinton blamed for the misconduct of men she was close to.

However, Clinton has a history of protecting men that sexually harass and abuse women, like her husband, for example. Remember all Bill’s accusers, including Juanita Broadrick, who claimed he raped her? Remember how Hillary didn’t come to their aid and demand that Bill give an account? Nope, she attacked those women as a “vast right-wing conspiracy” against her husband. We know better, don’t we?

In any case, Clinton did not intervene on behalf of the staffer, but moved her to another assignment away from Strider.

With all the claims of sexual assault and misconduct going on in the news from coast to coast, one would think that a “champion for women” would distance themselves from a man who was accused of such things.

Not Hillary.

In October, Strider tweeted this little photo.

Celebrating a birthday, 2day. My youngest, Pete, joins @HillaryClinton, others & me. Boss & Pete are all chummy. I’m having to lean in! pic.twitter.com/pwOt1kMvQZ — Burns Strider (@BStrider) October 28, 2017

Honest, to see Strider’s shirt makes me think it might be a “blue dress” moment, but I’ll not go there.

Neither Clinton nor her associates were willing to talk about the instances of alleged harassment, but with the rise of it being popular to come out and make such accusations, the Times reports that changed.

The complaint against Mr. Strider was made by a 30-year-old woman who shared an office with him. She told a campaign official that Mr. Strider had rubbed her shoulders inappropriately, kissed her on the forehead and sent her a string of suggestive emails, including at least one during the night, according to three former campaign officials familiar with what took place. The complaint was taken to Ms. Doyle, the campaign manager, who approached Mrs. Clinton and urged that Mr. Strider, who was married at the time, be fired, according to the officials familiar with what took place. Mrs. Clinton said she did not want to, and instead he remained on her staff.

There you have it. She didn’t believe the staffer. She simply wanted to keep alleged abuse going on, not caring for the woman who was crying for help, but instead, was busy pursuing more power and control over the lives of Americans.

I’m wondering how people could have seriously thought she should have been in the White House in the first place. Now, I’m wondering how those that supported her, can still support her.

Remember, that was ten years ago! And no one was willing to even speak out about it!

I suppose if you have those same “values,” it really doesn’t bother you, does it?

Source Link – Freedom Outpost

Sharing is caring!