Billionaire Eric Sprott Is Making Big Moves In The Silver Market

As we get ready to kickoff the final three trading days in the first month of 2018, billionaire Eric Sprott is making big moves in the silver market.

Billionaire Eric Sprott just increased his exposure to silver, which he believes will skyrocket in price.

January 27 ( King World News ) – Billionaire Eric Sprott just increased his already massive stake in one of the highest grade silver producers in the world. The Canadian billionaire just purchased another 317,900 shares of Excellon Resources (symbol EXN in Canada and EXLLF in the US), bringing his total ownership of the company to 20%. However, when Sprott exercises his warrants, he will own a staggering 27% of the high-grade silver producer.

It appears that Sprott, who believes the silver price will surge above the all-time high of $50, intends to increase his ownership of Excellon to 32%, which has already been approved by the company. A look at Excellon’s chart below reveals the company has been under massive accumulation for almost 2 years.

The Deposit Could Be A Jaw-Dropping 10-100 Times Larger!

It’s no wonder the Canadian billionaire is betting big on the high-grade silver producer. Here is what Brendan Cahill, CEO of Excellon, told King World News:

“With production from our Platosa Mine stabilized and ramping up, we‘ve turned our sights to high-quality exploration on two world class projects – Platosa, on the CRD superhighway, and Miguel Auza, on the northern extension of the Fresnillo trend, the richest silver belt in the world. At Platosa, we’re looking for the “source” of our high-grade, massive sulphide mantos, a deposit that could be 10-100 times larger than the Platosa mine and similar to the gold, silver and polymetallic deposits that Peñoles and Grupo Mexico have mined for over 100 years

