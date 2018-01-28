Airforce GPS Blackout In The Western Part Of The US, Prelude To Something Bigger? (Video)
“LaVoy” Finicum’s widow is not suing the FBI and Oregon police for killing her husband during the Bundy Ranch setup.The police have opened an investigation of the couple that was found hanging in their home, private investigators showed that there were multiple people involved in murder. Iraq will be involved in the Syrian peace talks. The US coalition bombs Iraq troops after the arrested an ISIS leader. The US now reports they will not support Kurds and will not supply weapons. Many of the weapons used by ISIS comes from the coalition forces. The Air-force is going to blackout the GPS signal in the western part of the US, is this in preparation for something bigger.