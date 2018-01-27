TFMR Podcast – Gold, Silver, Dollar, COT Update – What YOU Need to Know – TFMetals Report

Just for fun and because it’s my birthday weekend, I thought we should make this podcast a public thread. There are always nuggets of quality information here at TFMR so maybe we should give the rest of the world some idea of what they’re missing for lack of 40¢/day.

After a general discussion of the events of the past 36 hours, we take the unusual step of beginning with a discussion of the US equity markets (click the charts to enlarge):

From there, we look at the weekly chart of the POSX (DXY) and consider some handy perspective from Incrementum AG:

We check the all-important USDJPY:

From there, we have a thorough discussion of the significance of these three charts of Comex Digital Gold (CDG):

And we take a look at the same daily and weekly charts of Comex Digital Silver (CDS):

We close as we always do on Friday…with a discussion of the latest CoTs. The reports this week were very encouraging, particularly for CDS:

OK, that’s it. Have a great weekend!

TF

www.tfmetalsreport.com/subscribe

Sharing is caring!