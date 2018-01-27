Route 91 Survivor Encounters White Van Behind Mandalay Bay – Las Vegas Shooting – Part 81 (Video)
Route 91 Survivor Encounters White Van Behind Mandalay Bay – Las Vegas Shooting – Part 81 Video
A #Rt91 concert attendee ended up in the pool area by Mandalay Bay/Four Seasons and saw a suspicious white van. While this story does not prove anything by itself, we can add it to the growing list of sightings of suspicious white van(s) that were lurking around the concert venue on the night of the shooting.