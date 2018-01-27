Reindustrialization After The Fall by Redneck Grandaddy – Survival Blog

Okay, the balloon went up, but you were prepared enough that two years later, you and your family are still alive at your retreat. Great! Right? Well, maybe. Let’s take inventory.

Post-Balloon Evaluation

Food Storage

Your food in storage is about gone. You have been gardening for the last ten years and thought you were golden, but the first year wasn’t near big enough. The second year you went way big and plowed more land while the tractor still ran, but you didn’t have the seed or fertilizer. Still, you carried on with composting and seed saving, but most of your heirloom varieties were really hybrids mislabeled and sold as heirlooms. That was a teachable moment.

It’s good to be frugal, but Gullible is the name of a large, vicious dog that sooner or later bites everyone in the butt, and if you had read the fine print you would have seen that they were sourced in China. Oh, you can hear that dog barking now! Birds, insects, squirrels, deer, and rabbits got more of the crop than you did anyway. One thing you got right was building the wood-fired dehydrator, because you can never have enough jars and lids!

Water

The supply of water has you getting worried. You were smart to have a well pump and rain barrels installed, but your gravity filter is getting old. The Clorox bleach is losing its potency, and the pool shockthat was never opened, but anything made of steel stored nearby rusted all to pieces, so you had to toss it.

Shelter

The maintenance of your shelter never ends! If you had it to do over, you’ve have gone with an ugly metal roof and over-ruled the wife, because that three tab asphalt got torn up in the ice storm and you don’t think that blue tarp will last for long.

Solution? Charcoal!

So what are you going to do? Can you trade for food, fertilizer, roofing, and filters? Probably not. Could you go scrounge it? Maybe, once or twice.

Why Make Charcoal?

What you should do is learn to make charcoal! All of this can be fixed, but you need charcoal! With charcoal you can do all of the following:

Build a forge to make or repair farm implements, remediate your soil, and increase crops.

Make square cut nails and a froe to split out shakes and boards, and then you can fix that roof.

Make your own water filter.

Ways To Make Charcoal

There are almost as many ways to make charcoal as there are people that use it. I will tell you of ways I have personally made it in the past and how I now do it to feed my addiction to hobby blacksmithing.

Feed Stock- Wood

In general any wood will work for smithing. I personally think free wood works best. YMMV. I’m cheap so I often use pallets, usually oak or some kind of hard wood, scrap furniture from the dump’s recycle pile, or yard waste. I live on 16 acres of mixed Douglass fir, cedar, and alder; I will never run out of dead fall. For medicine and pyrotechnics, willow and maple are preferred. A locale landscaper uses the well-seasoned roots and stumps of hardwood trees he has removed, for some of the best charcoal and smoker feed stock I have ever seen! It’s good BBQ!

So let’s get dirty!

Small, Occasional Batch

To make a small batch, pile your wood in a teepee stack, dig a hole bigger than the stack, and set the stack on fire. When the water has been burned out (i.e. the smoke stops, which will take a while), shovel the wood into the hole and cover it with dirt. Two days later, dig it up and separate the charcoal from unburned wood. This is not the most efficient method of conversion, but it is easy and requires no special skill or equipment, and if you get a burn permit it doesn’t make enough smoke to bother anyone, usually, unless you live next door to my tree hugging sister. Please, homeschool your children so they don’t grow up stupid!

