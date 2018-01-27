Read Newly Released Text Messages Between Corrupt FBI Agents That Have Now Been Revealed As Press Leaks By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

– Everything These Two FBI Employees Touched Is Tainted

According to newly released text messages between high level FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, we are learning more about the outright corruption with the FBI, not only in relation to setting up President Trump with a hoax investigation into Russia collusion which they previously referred to as an “insurance policy,” but we now learn they were scared of political retaliation from Hillary Clinton if she were to win the presidential election if they were to “loaded for bear” in interviewing her in the investigation of classified information on her private email server.

Newly released texts show discussions about leaking information to the press, and that while the FBI was investigating Hillary Clinton regarding her private email server and using it to communicate classified information, breaking the law in the process, the two high level employees were also transmitting “federal records pertaining to the Clinton investigation on private, non-government services.” That separate issue is addressed in a hard hitting letter and request for answers and documentation by Senate Chairman of the Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley, to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Newly released texts and Grassley’s letter are embedded a little further down in the article.

QUICK RECAP

Over the last week information has been flowing out almost faster than we can keep up with, starting with the House Intelligence Committee vote, where Republicans voted to let the entire 435 members of the House to read a classified FISA abuse memo, with all Democrats on the committee voting against it, which we now know “names names” as to where FBI/DOJ abuses of power were used to obtain a FISA warrant to surveil members of the Trump presidential campaign team.

The memo and abuses have been compared to Russia’s KGB practices, “Jaw-Dropping,” “explosive,” and a number of other descriptors, while Democrats in a blind panic have been hitting the news circuit to try to blunt the impact because House Republicans plan to release this information to the general public. The DOJ and FBI are demanding to see the memo before it is released, the House Intelligence Republicans are refusing, which considering the amount of leaks within the FBI and DOJ, and that they obtained all information contained within the memo from those two agencies, seems logical.

Then we learned the FBI conveniently “lost” five months worth of texts messages between the two FBI employees, and within the week the DOJ’s Office of Inspector General had recovered the majority of them and was in the process of recovering the rest.

Last but not least in the information ANP has already covered, Peter Strzok was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team after the OIG informed him of the extreme anti-Trump and pro-Hillary Clinton biases revealed in the previously release text messages between Strzok and Page, but both high level FBI employees had worked on both the Hillary Clinton investigation and the Russia probe before being assigned to Mueller’s team.

In other words, the FBI and the DOJ have a huge mess on their hands since these two obviously biased employees played key roles the two massively high profile investigations.

THINGS JUST GOT WORSE

NEW texts between the two have now been published and what we thought was a big mess to begin, has become exponentially messier, as evidenced by the content of not only Grassley’s letter to Wray, but contained within the publicly available texts themselves.

Grassley’s letter to Wray is embedded below and under that are the actual redacted documentation showing the texts themselves (first one is two pages of texts, the next is seven pages), and beneath those are some highlights that we noted while going through the documentation.

Grassley Letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray (Strzok Page Texts – Clinton Conflict, Special Counsel, Re… by The Conservative Treehouse on Scribd

Strzok Page Text Messages 5-19-17 by Kristina Wong on Scribd

Peter Strzok is ‘INBOX’ and Lisa Page is “OUTBOX’

2018-01-25 CEG Letter to FBI Source Texts by Anonymous xxLc9j48l9 on Scribd

Grassley’s letter addresses the political considerations discussed between Strzok and Page regarding the Clinton investigation, as well as the discussion about assigning a special prosecutor to the Clinton investigation, an idea that obviously never happened, and the fact that the two discussed the determination that Andrew McCabe should have recused himself from the investigation due to “perception.”

