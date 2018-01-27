Nick Barisheff: Gold price manipulation isn’t mere conspiracy theory anymore by Chris Powell – GATA

In an address this month to the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto, perhaps the country’s most esteemed public forum, Bullion Management Group founder, president, and chief executive officer Nick Barisheff said gold market manipulation is no longer mere conspiracy theory “promoted by gold bugs and organizations like GATA” but is becoming “self-evident.”

Barisheff described the suppression of the gold price through derivatives trading in which virtually no metal ever changes hands.

He quoted the deputy chairman of Russia’s central bank, Sergey Shvetsov, as saying, “The major gold-producing nations are tired of an international gold price that is determined in a synthetic trading environment having little to do with the physical gold market.”

Barisheff added that he expects Asia to overthrow that system.

