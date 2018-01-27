COULD THE NEXT FINANCIAL CRISIS ARISE FROM EUROPE… NOT FROM THE USA?

by · Published · Updated

Author Image

Gold Broker

Goldbroker was founded by French investor and entrepreneur Fabrice Drouin Ristori. He graduated from Kedge Business School in France in 2004 before moving to Malta to develop two companies specialized in the online gaming sector when the European gaming market was about to open. After selling both companies he started his own private investment company, FDR Capital Ltd, and quickly started to invest in physical gold and silver (2008). He specialized in analyzing the gold and silver markets and started to publish analysis.

Help Support TDC – Make Your Online Purchases by Clicking the Banner Below

Click Image Below to Follow TDC on Steemit!!

CLICK HERE to Follow us on GAB @elliotalderson

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Biweekly news updates delivered to your inbox

  • The latest original articles, video/MP3 Interviews combined with commentary from around the world
  • Latest updates on global, national and regional wars/uprisings
  • Healthy Living Solutions and Innovative preparedness strategies
  • Fits all internet connected devices for
    on-the-go convenience
  • Privacy: We will never share your email address with anyone
Privacy by SafeUnsubscribe

Live Gold and Silver

   
Prepper Website

Add our Feed to Your Site