Jim Rickards: You Must Own a Monster Box; N. Korea Close to Being Able to Destroy U.S. (Podcast)

Gold prices advanced this week to an 18-month high, entering a zone of critically important levels on the charts. As gold bulls sought to push prices up to a 4-year high mark of $1,375 on Thursday afternoon, bears clawed back and regained some lost ground. In volatile trading late Thursday, the gold market swung from $1,365 to roughly $1,340 an ounce.

As of this Friday recording, gold trades at $1,352, good for a 1.4% gain on the week. The silver market checks in at $17.39 per ounce after rising 2.0% since last Friday’s close. The white metal still needs to get above the $18.50 level in order to take out its highs from last year.

Turning to the other white metals, platinum is unchanged for the week to trade at $1,017 per ounce. Palladium shows a slight weekly drop of 1.7% to come in at $1,089.

A big tailwind for metals markets so far this year has been the declining U.S. dollar index. On Wednesday Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he welcomed a weaker dollar. He argued that it benefits America’s manufacturers. Left unsaid was that a weaker dollar benefits the massively indebted Treasury department by eroding the real value of its IOUs.

Previous Treasury secretaries have tended to publicly champion a strong dollar while working behind the scenes to manage its decline. Mnuchin’s frank talk about the administration favoring more dollar depreciation caused currency traders to dump dollars early Thursday in volatile trading that saw the buck get pushed back up by the end of the day, although it’s pulling back again here on Friday.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the dollar Wednesday.

Donald Trump: We are doing so well, our country is becoming so economically strong again, and strong in other ways too, by the way, that the dollar is going to get stronger and stronger, and ultimately, I want to see a strong dollar.

President Trump seemed to contradict his Treasury secretary and his own previous statements indicating that he favors a weaker dollar. But the main point here is that investors should pay less attention to pronouncements from officials and more attention to what policies they are actually pursuing.

The Trump Administration is clearly pursuing policies that lead to currency debasement. More stimulus through tax cuts and bigger deficits through aggressive spending are at the heart of Trumponomics.

This week the president announced an even bigger price tag for his ambitious plans to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure. Instead of $1 trillion in new infrastructure projects, the new figure is $1.7 trillion in overall investment over the next 10 years.

To a large extent, Trumponomics has been good for the stock market, good for job creation, and good for taxpayers. But it definitely hasn’t been good for the value of the currency on international markets. If the dollar continues to fall, inflation will become more of a headline problem. And that will bring more attention to gold and silver as hedges against the ravages of inflation.

For now, precious metals remain off the radar of the mainstream financial media. It’s still an opportune time for savvy contrarians to steadily accumulate hard money on the cheap.

Well now, without further delay, let’s get to the conclusion of my 2-part interview with Jim Rickards – renowned author, economic commentator and financial insider. And we’ll start out by finding out what Jim has to say about what the smart money is doing right now to prepare themselves for coming economic turmoil.

Mike Gleason: Jim, you’re a very well-traveled individual who has his finger on the pulse of what’s going on, not just here in the states, but around the world. I know you were just in Europe. Is complacency an issue all over the globe or is it just a Western World thing or an American thing? What are people thinking and doing in other parts of the world? I know that’s a pretty broad question, but just speak to complacency and what others are doing here to protect themselves for what may be coming.

