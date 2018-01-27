Has the President read Natural News – or is he just smart? He doesn’t get the flu shot, and here’s why by: Jayson Veley – Natural News

President Trump is either really smart, an avid reader of Natural News, or both – how else can you explain the fact that he has never gotten a flu shot?

During a 2015 interview with Sirius XM’s Opie and Jim Norton, Donald Trump was asked whether or not he gets the flu vaccination, to which he replied: “I’ve never had one. And thus far I’ve never had the flu. I don’t like the idea of injecting bad stuff into your body. And that’s basically what they do. And this one (latest flu vaccine) has not been very effective to start off with.” Trump continued, “I have friends that religiously get the flu shot and then they get the flu. You know, that helps my thinking. I’ve seen a lot of reports that the last flu shot is virtually totally ineffective.”

This proves that in addition to being a competent president and an incredibly successful businessman, Donald Trump is smart when it comes to medicine and vaccination as well. As Natural News has explained numerous times in the past, there is a plethora of information out there that suggests that the flu vaccine isn’t as effective as many medical experts make it out to be, and in some cases even does more harm than good.

As reported by Natural News founder Mike Adams in October of last year, a medical study that was conducted by researchers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Centerfound that women who received the flu shot actually had weakened immune systems in subsequent years, meaning that they became more susceptible to the flu and other viruses rather than less.

“Growing evidence shows that those who received a flu shot in the prior year have lower antibody responses in the current year,” explained the study’s lead researcher Lisa Christian, Ph.D.

The study provides further evidence that supports what Natural News has been arguing all along – that contrary to the official narrative of the flu shot industry that seems to believe that the vaccine offers bulletproof protection, flu shots actually make people more vulnerable to viruses and influenza infections. This creates a vicious cycle, of sorts, whereby people become more susceptible to the flu because of the flu shot, go in for more shots for “more protection,” and the entire scenario repeats itself without end.

One month before reporting on this groundbreaking study, in September of 2017, Natural News published another article on the risks and dangers associated with getting the flu vaccine. Mike Adams provided readers with some pieces of evidence that, quite frankly, are difficult to refute. For one thing, the Health Ranger noted that there have been photographs taken of a 2013/2014 influenza vaccine box that admitted, in very small print so as to make it as difficult to read as possible, that mercury was added to the vaccine as a preservative.

Furthermore, a screenshot that was taken straight from the official website of the Centers for Disease Control admits that vaccines still contain ingredients such as Aluminum, Antibiotics, Egg Protein, Formaldehyde, Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) and Thimerosal, which is a mercury-containing chemical compound. In addition, lab results that were collected in the Natural News Forensic Food Lab confirmed that the flu vaccination has nearly the same level of mercury claimed by the manufacturer.

With all of this information and evidence regarding the risks of the flu vaccination readily available, it makes sense why Donald Trump has never gotten a flu shot. Perhaps more and more Americans will follow in his footsteps, or, at the very least, read both sides of the argument before making a decision.

