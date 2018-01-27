GATA’s Ed Steer interviewed in Vancouver on silver price suppression from GATA

Interviewed this month at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference by Charlotte McLeod of the Investing News Network, GATA board member Ed Steer describes the silver price management scheme of governments and bullion banks and particularly JPMorganChase.

The scheme, based on the New York Commodity Exchange, will fail eventually, Steer says, and change will be spectacular, but as for timing, he can only observe that even a day late for establishing a position will be too late. The interview is seven minutes long and is posted at You Tube here:

