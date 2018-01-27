G. Edward Griffin: FEDERAL RESERVE, A CARTEL – “The Creature From Jekyll Island” Video – A Right to Know / ARK

Many may be shocked to learn that The Federal Reserve Bank is not a government institution, it has no reserves, and it is not a bank. It is a cartel that was created in top secrecy and deceptively put into place in 1913.

It’s goal is to maintain control in the financial system, and therefore their powerhold by keeping We The People in never-ending debt, aka Debt Slaves. Hear what G. Edward Griffin, the author of the notorious book “The Create From Jekyll Island” has to say in the most intriguing and detailed book written on the history and truths of The Federal Reserve!



Video Source

