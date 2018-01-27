Fund Manager: Dollar to Fall Further in 2018 Video – Silver Doctors

In this week’s SD Metals & Markets, fund manager David Kranzler, again, tells us he is bearish on the U.S. dollar.

Kranzler says in the short term the U.S. dollar is oversold and gold is extended. But long term, he sees the U.S. dollar going a lot lower, and he says gold could hit $1,400 this year. And he is also bullish on junior mining stocks.

Contrary to what the Fed is saying, Kranzler presents evidence that the Fed is not reducing it’s balance sheet, rather, the Fed is expanding it.



