I AM YOUR ENEMY – SOLAR POWER (Video)

TDC Note – This is a brilliant idea. If we don’t know what to expect, we don’t know to expect. With Brad presenting a variety of scenarios we get a sense of what could happen.

I am starting a new series in which I take on the role of the predator and discuss how I, as the predator during a crisis, will take down all of the strengths and strong points that you may have, tearing them each down and making you take unnecessary steps that may ultimately end in your demise.

In today’s video, we talk about solar. In our community, solar dependency is growing and it should. But what many in our community don’t estimate is the frailty of solar and how easily a predator can sabotage or all together take away your group’s ability to have power.



