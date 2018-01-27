‘Doomsday Clock’ Moves Again, Is Everything Lining Up For An Event? Video – X22 Report

The FBI lied to the American people that they could not retrieve the emails, this is normal practice for the FBI when investigating crimes. The cabal (deep state) is throwing everything they have at what is coming down the pike, they are using propaganda to dirty the water. The DOJ is going after free speech, the cabal was and still is in the process of trying to convince the people they do not have rights, now the DOJ is pushing back.

FBI was afraid of Clinton and that why nothing happened with the Clinton email case.NYT and other corporate media publications have put out another propaganda piece about Trump firing Mueller, the problem is that corporate media has no proof. Qatar is ready to purchase the S400 missile system from Russia. Something is about to happen in Ukraine. The Doomsday clock moved 30 seconds closer to annihilation. Is the cabal planning a false flag event during the Superbowl.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!