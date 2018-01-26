Yesterday KWN Warned US Dollar Rally Was Coming…Here’s What To Expect Next For Gold, Silver And The Dollar from King World News

Late last night KWN warned US dollar rally was coming. Here’s what to expect next for gold, silver and the dollar.

January 25 ( King World News ) – Late last night KWN warned a countertrend rally in the US dollar may be at hand (see portion of last night’s note below):

King World News note: As we near short-term support on the US dollar, it’s quite possible we may soon see a countertrend rally in the dollar.

It didn’t take long for the countertrend rally in the dollar to unfold. This was the excuse as Peter Boockvar explains:

Trump’s dollar comments – “The dollar is going to get stronger and stronger and ultimately I want to see a strong dollar” said Donald Trump in his interview to be aired tomorrow morning on CNBC.

I wonder who tapped him on the shoulder to say this as it of course comes right after Mnuchin’s comments, and back in April 2017 Trump said:

“I think our dollar is getting too strong, and partially that’s my fault because people have confidence in me. But that’s hurting, that will hurt ultimately…It’s very, very hard to compete when you have a strong dollar and other countries are devaluing their currency.”

It’s better that we don’t get confused by a back and forth like this. Either way, the dollar is having a sharp reversal with the dollar index back above 89.

