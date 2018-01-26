The Ultimate Guide to Surviving: Finding Food Edition – Squirrels and Rabbits by Kelly Shepherd – The Survivalist Blog

In any survival scenario, finding food can be the difference between living and dying. Without food, you starve — your mind begins to hallucinate and your body begins to wither. Therefore, every survivalist and person should have a basic knowledge of finding food in the wilderness, whether that is fishing, hunting, trapping or foraging. Or better yet, all four.

This article will be the first of a series of articles and will discuss the steps to take in order to successfully trap, clean, prepare and cook a squirrel or a rabbit when you find yourself without your basic needs. Finding food is going to be the most stressful aspect of your survival, so make it a priority to learn these necessary skills.

Stress can lead to a lot of negative side effects, but stress can have especially serious effects on your body, which you need all the strength from to continue surviving. Limit the amount of stress you carry by learning the most basic steps for finding food, no matter where you are located.

Before you find yourself in a scenario that requires bushcraft skills, make sure you have gathered the necessary equipment and information to be successful in the wilds. Be prepared with the necessary hunting gear, trapping tools, survival tech, prepper gear and knowledge to stay alive in any circumstance.

Snare Traps and Dispatch

Most survival experts will agree that the best tools to carry on your person are ones that will function without power or additional equipment. This means that the best hunting or trapping tools to carry on yourself are probably not rifles or BB guns.

Some survival experts will use a slingshot to kill small animals like grey squirrels and chipmunks. They require little maintenance and can be armed with a simple rock or bean. Other survival experts, like myself, swear by the snare trap.

Snare traps are extremely cheap to make, requiring only 20 dollars or less to construct, and can be used and reused for several kills. The only aspect of snare traps that some find difficult to grasp is the dispatch of a wounded and scared animal. This can be difficult for some, but in survival scenarios, that little animal can help you with your food intake for an entire day, based on your rationing methods.

Hunting and trapping has been a time-honored tradition and method for survival that your forefathers and ancestors relied on. Long into the future, people will hunt, and long after doomsday, hunting will still be necessary. Be sure you can keep up when the time calls for trapping and hunting skills.

Cleaning

Like all animals, from big game to small fish, squirrels and rabbits require a certain amount of cleaning before they are safe to consume. Typically, when you are far from large cities, squirrels become extremely delicious as you travel into locations that have less trash and trash particles for small rodents to feed on. Regardless of the type of food your squirrel or rabbit is eating, you still need to properly field dress an animal to avoid consuming toxic waste.

Sharing is caring!