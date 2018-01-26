Today’s Single Best Place To Invest by Jody Chudley – Daily Reckoning

Today, I want to give you the single best place to invest in the stock market.

But don’t give me all the credit.

Because I’m stealing this directly from an investing legend.

His name is Joel Greenblatt. And in his classic 1997 book, You Too Can Be A Stock Market Genius, he made one thing perfectly clear…

“The facts are overwhelming… stocks of spinoff companies significantly and consistently outperform the market averages.”

Which leads me to today’s pick…

Who is Joel Greenblatt?

First things first. Why should we care what Joel Greenblatt thinks?

That’s a fair question.

And the answer is simple.

Greenblatt has put together one of the best investing track records in recent memory.

In 1985, Greenblatt founded his hedge fund Gotham Capital with just $7 million. And over the next 21 years, his Gotham Capital compounded money at an annualized rate of 40 percent.

That isn’t just good, it is ridiculous.

I’m not aware of anyone outside of Warren Buffett in the 1950s who has had a comparable streak investing in equities.

And just as you’d expect, investing in spinoffs played a big part in Greenblatt’s investment success…

What Is A Spinoff And Why Does It Outperform?

There is solid reasoning behind why spinoffs outperform.

A spinoff takes place when a parent company “spins off” a subsidiary or business unit into a stand-alone public company. The underlying business reason for doing the spinoff is usually to rid the parent of a non-core business so that it can focus on what it does best.

When the spinoff occurs, the shareholders of the parent company receive shares of this newly spun-off entity.

What often happens is that the investors who receive the shares of the spun-off business don’t want them.

After all, these investors bought shares in the parent company, not this smaller subsidiary. Institutional investors in particular aren’t interested in owning a much smaller company that they know little about.

The result is a massive wave of selling.

Sharing is caring!