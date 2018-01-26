Stocks Could Fall 80% From Here by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

Justin’s note: Stocks continue to rip higher… and for some, it may look like the good times will never end.

But as we’ve covered many times in the Dispatch, that’s a dangerous mindset. The feds—with their reckless borrowing, crazy monetary policies, and record amounts of money printing—have created a “phony” boom… and it’s only a matter of time before things come crashing down.

In fact, Doug’s longtime friend and colleague Bill Bonner says this is looking more and more like a classic top. He explains why below…

By Bill Bonner, chairman, Bonner & Partners

Like a “Closing Out Sale” that never seems to end, people are beginning to think that this “Stock Market Surge” may not be totally on the level.

Unlike an honest bull market, it may never end…

Classic Top?

But in many ways, it looks more and more like a classic top.

Stocks keep going up… and more and more investors, getting in the mood, think they will go up forever.

The last time we saw anything comparable was at the end of the 1990s.

Then, it was the tech-heavy Nasdaq that had caught fire. It burned hot from 1995 to 2000, with prices up five times.

But then, when there was no more furniture to throw onto the fire, it quickly went cold.

The Nasdaq fell 80%; the ashes remained cold for the next 10 years.

The flames were only rekindled after the Fed and other central banks added $15 trillion to the world’s supply of dry tinder.

No Ordinary Market

This was one of three incidents over a 20-year period that reshaped popular attitudes to money, investing, and the markets.

First came the “Black Monday” crash of 1987. Then, there was the aforementioned collapse of the Nasdaq in 2000. Finally, the crisis of 2008–09 further drove home the point: This is no ordinary stock market.

Sharing is caring!