Resurgent US oil industry priming the economic pump by Richard Mills – Ahead of the Herd (AOTH)

Crude oil prices dropped from $110 a barrel in the summer of 2014 to about $30 in January 2016. The effect on oil producers and oil-producing countries was dramatic. The Russian ruble plunged, and the Canadian dollar slipped to below 70 cents US for the first time since 2003, kicking the country into recession and snuffing out the oil boom in Alberta. Many foreign companies operating in the high-cost Canadian oil sands pulled up stakes.

One of the hardest hit countries was Venezuela, whose petro-currency crashed, leading to hyperinflation, shortages, protests and violence – a dire situation that continues to this day. Even Saudi Arabia, the world’s number 2 oil producer, had to tap its $602 billion in foreign reserves to help finance its 2016 deficit of $88 billion – almost a quarter of GDP.

In the UK the number of oil and gas companies experiencing financial distress nearly doubled between the end of 2014 and the final quarter of 2015. In the US, 35 oil exploration companies went bankrupt between July 2014 and December 2015, according to Oil & Gas Financial Journal.

While the oil industry has certainly looked bleak the last few years, with environmentalists gleefully predicting the end of it, recently the industry has turned a corner, putting the doubters on the wrong side of the trade. Earlier this month, oil pushed past $70 a barrel for the first time in three years. The US is exporting record amounts of oil following the lifting of the export ban in 2015, and exploration is back, thanks to Donald Trump’s pro-oil agenda. The shale oil revolution that changed the US’s ability to challenge the world’s top energy producers continues unabated, putting the US for the first time in a position to challenge Russia, the top oil producer, for global energy dominance.

How did we get here?

The United States has been pumping oil since the 1800s, when petroleum was discovered in salt wells drilled in Ohio and Kentucky. The search for “black gold” was fuelled by the rising popularity of the automobile which demanded gasoline for its internal combustion engine.

The first commercial oil well was drilled in Titusville, Pennsylvania, where Colonel Edwin Drake struck “rock oil”. An oil rush followed, with oil wells and refineries springing up, along with railroads to ship the refined products to markets across the country. Pennsylvania oil production peaked in 1891, and was later surpassed by Texas and California.

The US led the world in oil production up to the 1930s when large oil fields were discovered in the Middle East. It was then that OPEC formed, and the oil producing cartel soon overtook the States as the dominant player – by 1970 producing 51% or 23.3 million barrels a day.

US involvement in the Vietnam War exploded military spending during the 1960s and that, along with social welfare reforms undertaken by President Lyndon Johnson without raising taxes, meant the US was running massive balance of payments deficits with the rest of the world.

As a result, in the 1970s the US dollar then went through a massive devaluation, and oil played a crucial role in propping it back up. President Nixon negotiated a deal with Saudi Arabia whereby in exchange for arms and protection, the Saudis would denominate all future sales of oil in US dollars. Other OPEC members agreed to similar deals, ensuring perpetual global demand for greenbacks. The dominance of the US “petrodollar” continues to this day, although as I have recently written, USD hegemony is under threat from China and Russia.

Run-up to $70

On January 11 oil futures for Brent crude, the contract used for over half the world’s oil, rose to over $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2014. Analysts quoted by Bloomberg explained the current oil rally (Brent is still at $70 while WTI, the US benchmark, is hovering around $66) is due to OPEC clearing the glut caused by oversupply of US shale oil. Recall that in November, OPEC members agreed to extend oil output cuts until the end of 2018, something they were loathe to do before then. On January 13 OPEC members Iraq, UAE, Qatar and Oman all joined the chorus, surprisingly, for the cartel to maintain the cuts, despite the temptation to pump more oil to earn $70+ a barrel.

Sharing is caring!