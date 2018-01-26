Are You Ready? A Supermoon, Blue Moon and Total Lunar Eclipse All In 1 Night Video – DAHBOO

Cue the Elvis records and step outside early Wednesday morning for a “once in a blue moon” night sky lunar event. For the second time this month, the moon is about to become full, something that is rare in and of itself. However, skywatchers will be treated to an extra special sight Wednesday with a supermoon, blue moon and a total lunar eclipse all in one night.

The celestial event is a phenomenon nicknamed the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The full moon will be larger and brighter and have a reddish hue.



Video Source

