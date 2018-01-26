Professor Laurence Kotlikoff & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. (Podcast)

Economist Professor Laurence Kotlikoff, returns with positive insights on the PMs sector noting that investors should consider increasing their PMs stockpile.

Additional gold comments include, “… gold may be a gold investment … good to have in your portfolio… I have gold bars.”

For ardent stock aficionados, Professor Kotlikoff suggests rolling into higher dividend alternatives to lower volatility risks.

Our guest says death isn’t our biggest problem, it’s long life! People are living decades longer than expected, requiring considerable financial planning.

Case in point, by merely waiting a few extra years to retire, social security payouts can increase more than 70%.

According to a recent UN report, the discrepancy between the haves and the have-nots in the world’s most “affluent” nation, is approaching Kafkaesque levels.

Conditions are eerily similar to his classic novella, In The Penal Colony , where the outside observer is stunned by the nature of the gap between those in power and the everyday citizen.