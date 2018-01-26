Judgement Day Is Coming (Video)
Judgement Day Is Coming Video – X22 Report
The missing text messages have been found. The cabal pushes their agenda to take control of the narrative of the story regarding the memo, calling it a conspiracy theory, the Russian’s did it etc, this will fail.Mueller will speak with Trump under oath to try to catch him in a lie, this is all they have left because there is no Russian collusion.North Korea and South Korea speak of coming together and having peace. The Kurdish people call on Assad to send the Syrian Army to protect Syrian Sovereignty from Turkey. Turkey makes it clear that they won’t attack the Syrian Army. Soros pushes the agenda for the cabal (deep state). Saying the world is not headed in the right direction.