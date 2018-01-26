Housing Bubble 2.0! Why is the Fed Buying Toxic Mortgages Again Video – Silver Report

Housing bubble 2.0 is here. If The Housing market is so safe and growth is organic why has the fed begun to buy toxic mortgages again. This is a practice that was adopted to save the Housing crash the problem is the fed claimed they were about to normalize their balance sheet but instead of decreasing they are still increasing in the for of bad mortgage loans.



Video Source

