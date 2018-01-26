Greyerz – We Are About To Witness Something That Has Never Been Seen In World History from King World News

As we continue to kickoff the new year, today the man who has become legendary for his predictions on QE and historic moves in currencies, warned King World News that we are about to see something that has never been seen in world history.

January 26 ( King World News ) – Egon von Greyerz: “2018 is starting right on cue. Inflationary pressures have been latent for quite some time but have recently shown the world what is to come in the next few years…

“How could anyone believe the propaganda that there is no inflation? It has suited the market manipulators, but the fake wizardry of the central bankers is now about to be revealed. Since the early 1980s the interest rate cycle were in a strong down trend. When the financial crisis started in 2007, central banks panicked and rates were rapidly lowered around the globe.

US short term rates went from 5% in 2007 to zero in 2008 and stayed at that level until late 2015. In many countries rates were lowered to negative like in Japan, the Euro area, Switzerland, Sweden etc. Low or negative interest rates defy all economic principles and distort the equilibrium of a normal market economy. They discourage savings and without savings there can be no sound investments. Instead, investments have been made with printed or borrowed money. Due to the low cost of money, many high risk projects have been undertaken.

Low or negative interest rates also lead to irresponsible deficit spending by governments. This is why global debt has gone from $120 trillion in 2006 to $240 trillion today.

Explosion in money supply will lead to inflation explosion

Normally this explosion of money would have created very high inflation or hyperinflation. But since virtually none of the fabricated money went to the normal economy, published inflation has been non-existent. Anyone buying food or paying bills knows that official inflation is a fiction of governments’ imagination. And although the official figures show no inflation, there has been an explosion in asset prices. Stocks, bonds and property have all soared. US stock markets, for example, are up 4-times since 2009.

Sharing is caring!