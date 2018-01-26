A FUNNY THING HAPPENED IN THE LIBRARY TODAY Video – Jeff J Brown – China Rising

Today, I was in the library and a Western colleague was reading the Shenzhen Daily newspaper. The school receives 15-20 copies that are available to all. I told my colleague about my last piece, how I discussed the importance of reading a locale’s newspapers and at least scanning the headlines, to get a flavor of the place. I showed how I chose front page headlines, as a benchmark to find themes. In today’s issue, the headline blared,

XI THOUGHT PROPOSED TO BE INCLUDED IN CONSTITUTION

(http://szdaily.sznews.com/PC/layout/201801/22/col01.html)

As I pointed to this headline, my colleague replied, with an air of superiority and a slight smirk on the face,

YEAH, isn’t that RIDICULOUS!

Mind you, this person has lived over ten years in China, and like me when I was here the first time, 1990-1997, they have absorbed next to nothing about Baba Beijing, the Chinese people and their 5,0000-year civilization. I was just as brainwashed and ignorant as this person back then, for the same reason: the unspoken, subconscious belief in my white, Eurangloland superiority. I recently wrote about a trainer in a professional meeting who acted the same way, in front of a roomful of Chinese (http://chinarising.puntopress.com/2017/11/10/all-the-chinese-people-want-is-respect-aretha-franklin-diplomacy-on-china-rising-radio-sinoland-171110/). I see and hear it every day. Last week, another colleague in the library saw me looking at a New York Times front page headline that was shouting anti-communist-socialist agitprop about Baba Beijing, and which surely came right out of CIA central casting (https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2012/aug/29/correspondence-collusion-new-york-times-cia and http://yournewswire.com/new-york-times-cia-approve/). This person has also lived for many years in China, yet said,

