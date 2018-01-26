Flying Blind, Part 3: Why Now Is Not The Time And Place For Nosebleed PE Multiples by David Stockman – Contra Corner

As we indicated in Part 2, the very idea that you would pay 26X EPS for the S&P 500 at the tail end of a 103 month long recovery cycle is truly ludicrous. That is, there is a time to anticipate a strong profits rebound during the early years of a recovery, thereby meriting a robust PE multiple.

But there is also the obvious point that expansions eventually become long in the tooth and end in recession. Even by the lights of the central bank money printers, the business cycle has not yet been outlawed.

After all, that’s why the Eccles Building is now motoring head-down and straight into an epochal pivot which it is pleased to call interest rate “normalization” and balance sheet shrinkage (QT). In plain english, however, that is just central banker-speak for bond dumping on an unprecedented and epic scale. And it is being done out of deathly fear that the next recession will make its appointed rounds with the Fed out of dry powder and impotent.

Folks, these people aren’t totally stupid. They have amassed extraordinary power and plenary dominance over the nation’s $19 trillion capitalist economy only by assiduously cultivating the mother of all Big Lies. Namely, the myth that private capitalism is dangerously unstable and possessed of an economic death wish for periodic cyclical collapses, which can be forestalled only by the deft interventions of the central bank.

That’s self-serving malarkey, of course. Every recession of the modern Keynesian era has been caused by the Federal Reserve, and most especially the calamity of 2008-2009. And the “recovery” from that one, as well as those stretching back to the 1950s, was owing to the inherent regenerative powers of the free market, not the interest rate and credit supply machinations of the Fed.

So what we really have is a case of the monetary Wizard of Oz. There is nothing behind the Eccles Building curtain except a posse of essentially incompetent economic kibitzers who spend 90% of the time slamming the same old “buy” key on the Fed’s digital printing press, while falsely claiming credit for the inherent growth propensity of private capitalism.

Yet let the next recession/recovery cycle occur while the FOMC is sucking its thumb for want of capacity to slash interest rates, such as the 550 basis point cutting spree after both the 2000-o1 and 2008-09 recessions, and its curtains time for modern central banking. That’s because the US economy would recover just as well with no artificial money market rate compression as it has done twice already this century after 550 basis points of the same.

So the real implication of QT and the Fed’s upcoming $600 billion bond dumping campaign is not merely a drastic reset of the ultra-low interest rates that are now “priced-in” at 2850 on the S&P 500. The real message is that even the Keynesian central bankers are gathering acorns with extreme urgency in order to prepare for the next economic winter.

Needless to say, that’s why the sell-side’s ex-items hockey sticks pointing to 33% profits growth over the next two years are completely irrelevant at best, and a monumental con job, in fact. That’s because all of history proves there is not a snowball’s chance in the hot place that such “peak” cycle earnings levels can be sustained on a long term basis.

For example, after the 119-month business cycle expansion of the 1990s, so-called “operating earnings”(or profits adjusted for the bad stuff) peaked at $56.79 per share in the LTM period for September 2000. But this peak level was not remotely sustainable.

In fact, earnings slumped by 32% to a low of $38.85 per S&P 500 share by the December 2001 reporting period. Not surprisingly, of course, the S&P 500 index also dropped by more than 35%during the period.

Likewise, during the 70-month expansion from early 2001, S&P 500 operating earnings reached a peak of $91.47 per share for the LTM period ending in June 2007. Thereafter, they plunged by 57%, bottoming eight quarters later at just $39.61 per share in September 2009. Similarly, the S&P index also plunged by 55% during that interval.

At that point, of course, corporate profits incepted still another climb out of the recessionary hole. But the starting point could not be more dispositive.

To wit, LTM “operating profits” at the September 2009 bottom were no higher than they had been nine-years earlier in September 2000. As if it were needed, that is proof beyond a shadow of doubt that Wall Street hockey sticks at the tail end of the business cycle are pointless: Real world profits are slaves to the cycle of recovery and recession; they are not financial beanstalks which grow to the sky.

In the current instance, it is still early in the reporting season, but already estimated GAAP earnings for 2017 have slid to just $110 per share. That compares to projected 2017 earnings of $122 per share as of January 2017 and $115 per share as of September.

To be sure, the latter is evidence of the same old, same old earnings revision scam which has been going on for decades, but also underscores something far more crucial.

To wit, the earnings ball game for this cycle is already over. It doesn’t matter how high the hockey sticks point for 2018 or 2019: The next big earnings move is smack dab into the recessionary dumpster—down 30% to 60% or even more.

Stated differently, at 2850 on the S&P 500 peak earnings of $110 per share are being valued at an ultra peak multiple (26X). Everywhere and always, however, that has been a formula for drastic post-crash losses.

At the same time, it should also be recognized that $110 per share of S&P 500 earnings at the penultimate stage of the business cycle is nothing to get exited about. To the contrary, it signifies that the trend growth rate of corporate profits has slumped into stall speed.

Thus, the 10-year growth rate now computes to just 2.4% per annum since the $85 per share prior cycle peak in June 2007, and barely 4.0% per year for two cycles running since the 2000 peak at $54 per share.

Stated differently, no one in their right mind should pay 26X for low single digit earnings growth. The latter has barely compensated for inflation during the last 10 years and computes to just 2% per year in real terms over the entirely of this century to date.

