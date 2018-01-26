A Fly in the Economic Ointment? by John Mauldin – Mauldin Economics

The holidays are fading from memory, and 2018 is off to a good start, economically speaking. Most of the forecasts I’ve read expect a good year – not a blockbuster year or a horrendous one, but a mild pickup that ought to satisfy investors. Even the bears seem less confident than usual.

The stock market is off to a rip-roaring start. For the first time ever, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has spent an entire quarter above its upper Bollinger band. That is, it’s more than two standard deviations above its 21-day moving average. You can click on the link for more detail. This might be a little technical for some of you, but it does demonstrate that there’s a great deal of exuberance in the market.



Further, Howard Silverblatt at S&P just came out with his forecasted earnings for 2018 (hat tip Ed Easterling for sending this to me). He revised 2017 earnings down by a few dollars to $110 as S&P analysts realized that companies are going to have to take write-downs for their deferred tax losses. But oh my is Howard positive about 2018. Look at this table straight from the S&P site. Focus on the reported earnings highlighted in yellow. Howard is expecting earnings to grow from $110 to $138 in 2018. That $28 jump in earnings represents about 25% earnings growth. If it actually materializes, the S&P 500 is going to be on a royal tear upwards.



The contrarian part of me wants to scream, “Aha! No one expects catastrophe, so that’s exactly what we’ll get.” While I don’t completely rule out anything, I’ve lived through several recessions and bear markets. This just doesn’t feel like another one. I can certainly see a correction in the markets as a possibility, but without a recession we would have a V-shaped recovery, somewhat like 1987’s or 1998’s. Annoying, but not portfolio-threatening.

In my own forecast (see “Economy on a Roll” if you missed it), I characterized today’s economy in terms of Newton’s first law of motion: An object in motion stays in motion until something interferes. I said the force most likely to change this economy’s course would be an overly hawkish Federal Reserve. However, we won’t know the Fed is too hawkish until we start seeing its policies depressing growth in some way. And remember, Fed policy generally acts with at least an 18-month lag time, so we would see the real effects in 2019. So where might we encounter an exogenous (outside) force? Today I have a possible answer, and it’s one we’ve met before.

