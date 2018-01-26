FBI Texts Found. Rogue Agents Finished Video – Bill Still

Fox News contributor, reporter Sarah Carter says her phone exploded after the claim a group of rogue FBI bosses that 50,000 text messages had gone missing from the FBI. The phone calls were from dozens of FBI agents had had enough. They told Carter in no uncertain terms that this was impossible.

The lower echelons of the FBI are now in open revolt against their hierarchy – the coup plotters – said to be about 12 in the FBI headquarters.

It’s just a matter of time now, the backbone of this coup has been broken.



Video Source

