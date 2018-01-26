Can We Finally Have an Honest Discussion about the Opioid Crisis? by Charles Hugh Smith – Of Two Minds

TDC Note – If we’re getting honest about the opioid “crisis” we need to start with the arrest of the of the Generals and other ranking military officers allowing the opium to be protected by the US military. Let’s not forget the United Nations – a branch of the United States – produced the prospectus showing the increase in opium production, new clients and areas of growth. They also documented the trade routes that are still open instead of being shut down by the US military that just happen to be in the country with a promise of more troops to arrive later this year. All of this is to say nothing of the fact that Monsanto developed a new strain of poppy that is not only disease resistant but it produces twice as much opium and grows twice as fast. So, let’s get honest about the opioid “crisis.

The economy no longer generates secure, purposeful jobs for the working class, and so millions of people live in a state of insecure despair.

The opioid epidemic is generating a lot of media coverage and hand-wringing, but few if any solutions, and this is predictable: if you don’t face up to the causes, then you can’t solve the problem. America is steadfastly avoiding looking at the causes of the opioid crisis, which is soberly reflected in these charts of soaring opioid-caused deaths:

If we are going to have an honest conversation about the opioid epidemic, then we need to recognize the real causes of the epidemic:

1. The Pharmaceutical industry falsely claimed synthetic opioids were non-addictive, and a complicit, toothless regulatory system did nothing, egged on by politicians who were bought off by mega-bucks campaign contributions from Big Pharma.

2. Our sickcare system is very good at over-prescribing painkillers as a substitute for treating the source of the pain, which is often complex. Our “healthcare” system, much of which consists of endless TV adverts promoting one costly medication after another, is basically a conduit from Big Pharma to poorly informed “consumers” (quaintly referred to as “patients” to mask the actual dynamic).

This system has trained “consumers” to expect a magic pill for every ailment or pain, and any doctor who refuses to over-prescribe is risking blowback from the “patients” and the rest of the system. Americans have been trained to avoid treatments that require effort and changing their lifestyle; they demand a magic pill that works right away, with no effort required.

3. The economy no longer generates secure, purposeful jobs for the working class, and so millions of people live in a state of insecure despair, a state devoid of purpose, meaning, and ways to contribute to their families and communities. People stripped of meaningful livelihoods are prone to finding escape in destructive addictive drugs and habits.

4. The counterproductive War on Drugs has effectively outlawed cannabis for decades, depriving the public of a pain-reducing natural product. While the law-enforcement status quo, exemplified by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, still makes factually false claims about the dangers of cannabis, the truth is that if cannabis were legal, affordable and easily available, tens of thousands of Americans would still be alive, because cannabis doesn’t kill people and you can’t overdose on it.

