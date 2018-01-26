Black Opium, White Powder and A Red Button by Rory – The Daily Coin

In 2014 the United Nations published their 5 year prospectus to the corporate overlords discussing the expansion of their narco-drug empire. The expansion into Afghanistan has proven to be more fruitful than they could have imagined. At the time of the publication the new “super poppy” had not been developed that would double the amount of opium produced so, it was impossible to see the impact this would have on big pharma’s addiction empire.

Over the past year there has been an enormous amount of ink spilled discussing the “opioid crisis” / “opioid epidemic” – it is neither. What is happening is a systematic plan of destruction, massive profits and dark, hidden funds.

Some of you are thinking “this guy has gone over the edge with another “theory” about how the government and corporations are killing people and profiting from death and destruction.” This is exactly what I am going to show and prove that I have zero time for theories – then this entire situation will turned back on the real problem – the actual source that is allowing our children to become addicted and to die from overdosing at an ever increasing and alarming rate.

We were told in the early part of the 21st century the Taliban form of government that was operating in Afghanistan and in parts of Iraq was the embodiment of evil and must be eradicated. Under the George HW Bush (43rd occupant of the White House) regime the U.S. military, unConstitutionally, attacked Iraq and Afghanistan in a display known as “shock and awe”. This was one of the first times the American public had ever heard of the Taliban and it was the beginning of a new drug overlord in the land. The CIA and U.S. military were in town and they had their orders.

In 2014, six years after the economic and financial meltdown began, Global Research reported the following:

The problem began long before this report was published. If we go back to 2009 we find The Guardian was reporting on the narco-drug money laundering that actually was keeping the too big to jail banks in operation.

Drug money saved banks in global crisis, claims UN advisor Drugs and crime chief says $352bn in criminal proceeds was effectively laundered by financial institutions Drug money worth billions of dollars kept the financial system afloat at the height of the global crisis, the United Nations’ drugs and crime tsar has told the Observer. Antonio Maria Costa, head of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, said he has seen evidence that the proceeds of organised crime were “the only liquid investment capital” available to some banks on the brink of collapse last year. He said that a majority of the $352bn (£216bn) of drugs profits was absorbed into the economic system as a result. Would it be fair question to ask if these banks just automatically jumped to $352 BILLION in “criminal proceeds” or did it take time to achieve such a mind-numbing number? Would you say 5 years, 10 years or longer? We will never know as, mu guess is, most of this information is now going through a shredder or computers were lost in fires, floods or simply thrown in the nearest landfill.

So far we have too big to jail banks laundering narco-drug money since before 2009. We have U.S. military admitting to protecting the poppy fields in Afghanistan. Seems like we are on the right track thus far to proving this whole “opioid crisis / “opioid epidemic” is a planned, systemic problem.

The company that “owns” the rights to most all of the human genome – DNA – is also the same company for bringing most, if not all, the genetically modified organism to market – GMO foods, plants and everything else. This company is Monsanto. The same company that brings us Round-Up. I have a rhetorical question – If a company “funds” a smaller company or is majority share holder in a company or funds a university study would it be safe to believe the company that is doing all the funding is the actual owner of the other companies or the information produced by the university study?

According to Natural News the government actually owns 100% of our DNA. Did you know that? Well, let’s take a look.

The United States government claims 100% ownership over all your DNA and reproductive rights. This astonishing revelation has emerged from the fact that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office claims the power to assign ownership of your DNA to private companies and universities who apply for patents on your genes. To date, more than 4,000 genes have been assigned ownership to corporations and universities by the U.S. patent office. Such an assignment of ownership proves that the government believes it owns 100% of all human genes — you cannot transfer ownership of something unless you first own it yourself.

You may be asking what his has to do with my argument. Well, it seems the new “super poppy” just mysteriously showed up without anyone knowing or bothering to prove, it’s origin. They just showed up and now opium production is skyrocketing.

According to CBSNews which reported in 2015

Taliban set to double opium profits this year? Gul Mohammad Shukran, chief of Kandahar’s anti-narcotics department, said the new seeds came with the drug traffickers, but he did not know exactly where from. They yield “better drug plants, which require less water and have a faster growth time.” “This is a big threat to everyone,” he said, adding that Afghanistan’s central authorities had failed to act on his warnings. Growing poppy for opium is illegal in Afghanistan and forbidden under Islam, the country’s predominant religion. But Afghan farmers feel they have no choice. For more than a decade the government and its international partners have pleaded with them to grow something else — wheat, fruit or even saffron. **** The UNODC can do little beyond encouraging the government to curb opium production, said the organization’s chief in Afghanistan, Andrey Avetisyan. Kabul, with the support from the international community, he said, needs to find a way to introduce “crops that can be a serious competition to opium.”

This last statement is a lie. The Taliban government was working with the farmers to introduce new crops and a way to produce a better income than growing poppies and harvesting opium.

Afghan farmers turn to saffron as replacement for their opium crops About 400 farmers in the western province of Herat have begun to grow the spice – which retails for about £4 a gram in the UK – as a substitute crop for poppies, the opium sap of which produces heroin. When the saffron is harvested in the autumn, the farmers can expect to reap about $200 (£108) a kilogram (2.2lb). While less than the $300 they would make from a kilogram of illegally grown poppies, it is 100 times more than they would make from wheat, corn or oranges. Abdul Samed, a former poppy farmer, is looking forward to harvesting his saffron, grown on an acre of land. “Saffron is slowly improving our lives and it is not difficult work,” he said. “Our country is getting better every day. I know farmers here who are growing poppy, but I am trying to encourage them to grow saffron. If I make a profit I will share it with other neighbours so that they see how good it can be.”

2004, when the above article was written, Afghanistan was under Taliban rule. The people were actively seeking ways that fit with their religious beliefs and moved them out of producing a highly addictive drug. The Afghani farmers have been encouraged, by U.S. officials, to grow wheat. This must be some kind of sick joke as wheat will not grow properly in an arid, rocky, almost desert environment. Saffron on the other hand is perfectly suited to grow under these circumstances.

I am not a fan of the Taliban and not a fan of the CIA and death squads operated by the U.S. military. I am merely pointing out the facts.

Take a look at this chart and then explain to me what happened and who was trying to help and who is manipulating. Click the chart to enlarge and see that in 2004, when farmers were moving away from growing poppies, the poppy production almost vanished. The two years following saw drops in production, compared to 2003 and then an explosion when the Americans showed up and through the Taliban out. I don’t want it to be true either, but facts are facts.

Now, what about the United Nations.

If you’ve at least reviewed the UNODC last produced in 2014, the latest version, then you should. It reads like a corporate prospectus detailing new markets, new customers, what type of fall out, risk, lost customers (overdose and otherwise) not to mention the detail in how production and routes the illegal, illicit drugs will flow. The routes are known and detailed but somehow law enforcement can’t seem to catch the criminals bringing their illicit wares down the same path, at the same time of day – day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year. hmmmm. Wonder why? Maybe if someone focused on eradication instead of production there may be shift in the amount of heroin/opioids coming to market. There could possibly be a decline in the number of young people ruining their lives or losing their lives to an evil white powder. Click the chart below to get an idea of production vs eradication. Shift in priorities may be necessary.

The heroin flowing through your neighborhood right now was brought to you by these fine sponsors–JPMorgan, State Street Bank New York, Bank New York Mellon, HSBC, Goldman Sachs and the Federal Reserve, just to name a few.

Are you willing to push the red button to stop the flow of opioids into your neighborhood? It’s okay, 90% of the people would rather not, so you’re not alone. The only question is – what is the solution that we will be offered?

