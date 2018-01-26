Alarm Bells Are Going Off, Market Meltdown Dead Ahead (Video)
The crypto exchange has been hacked, this is not the blockchain but where people store their wallets and exchange crypto, millions have been stolen. Core durable goods fall. GDP comes in at 2.6% much lower than expected, the numbers show that the economy is a lot worse off than the numbers actually show. Swiss central bank has been propping the stock market up, this is not an open free market. BofA warns a market crash is headed our way.
