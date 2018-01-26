A2A with Clif High (Podcast)
A2A with Clif High Podcast – TFMetals Report
Clif High kicks off the 2018 A2A calendar with a fascinating discussion of the “web bot” predictive technology and its application toward the year to come in cryptos, the metals and more.
There was high demand for Clif as an A2A guest and, after you listen to this podcast, you’ll know why. Clif is clearly an extremely intelligent guy and his thoughts on a wide-range of topics are insightful and compelling. Among the items discussed:
- the cryptocurrencies and where they are headed in 2018 and beyond
- how blockchain can help end the precious metal price manipulation
- the idea of free energy
- what’s going on in Antarctica
- the health benefits of Carbon60
- and so much more your head will be spinning!
I strongly urge you to carve out some time and give this audio a thorough listen. You’ll be glad you did.
TF
Clif High
Clif High has a patent on computer-assisted reading technology which allows reading from computer screens at up to 2000 words per minute. Reaching into other areas of hidden potential within language use by humans, he has been developing a system of software internet agents (like search engines use) and other proprietary processing methods to predict future events. The software project, begun in 1997, captures near-real-time changes in language patterns within internet discussions. Then, employing radical linguistic techniques of his own devising, he develops a model which anticipates future events with some seeming accuracy. The processing has, at its core, a method of assigning emotional values to complex content and time carry-values to predict changes in future behavior based on how people are using language now.
All of Clif’s work can be found at his website www.halfpasthuman.com