A2A with Clif High (Podcast)

Clif High kicks off the 2018 A2A calendar with a fascinating discussion of the “web bot” predictive technology and its application toward the year to come in cryptos, the metals and more.

There was high demand for Clif as an A2A guest and, after you listen to this podcast, you’ll know why. Clif is clearly an extremely intelligent guy and his thoughts on a wide-range of topics are insightful and compelling. Among the items discussed:

the cryptocurrencies and where they are headed in 2018 and beyond

how blockchain can help end the precious metal price manipulation

the idea of free energy

what’s going on in Antarctica

the health benefits of Carbon60

and so much more your head will be spinning!

I strongly urge you to carve out some time and give this audio a thorough listen. You’ll be glad you did.

