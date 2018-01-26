3 simple ways to naturally support your vision and shock your eye doctor with the results by: Derek Henry – Natural News

It is estimated that at least 6 out of 10 people in the Unites States use corrective lenses to help support their vision. Many are also turning to laser eye surgery, a procedure not without its risks, to “permanently” fix their eyesight for good.

The primary fuel behind this trend is that people have been taught that there are no other choices to support vision and eye health. You simply go to the eye doctor, have an eye exam, and pick out your glasses or contacts. There is rarely discussion around how one can support their eyesight naturally. This is partly because the eye doctor doesn’t know (like conventional doctors don’t know how to naturally heal disease), and partly because it is a threat to their financial livelihood.

Of course, just because your health professional doesn’t know of a way to fix something naturally, doesn’t mean there isn’t a way to do it. As this article will prove, there are natural ways to support your eyesight, and here are three of them.

Eye exercises

There are a few different ways to naturally support vision through eye exercises, and they all should be done without corrective lenses, if possible. The purpose of these exercises is to strengthen the eye muscles, and that can’t be done efficiently when you have corrective lenses “propping up” those muscles.

One of the oldest and most used eye exercises is sun gazing. Sun gazing is the practice of staring at a sunrise or sunset for extended periods of time in order to strengthen the “oculo-endocrine system.” As described by Healing the Body:

“Quite simply, the key to this therapy is the invisible ultraviolet band, and the retina. While the visible bands of light stimulate the retina’s cone and rods that produce vision, the invisible band stimulates the adjacent epithelial cells, which transmit the stimulus as a powerful nerve impulse through the optic nerve directly to the pituitary and pineal glands. This is a powerful healing and strengthening exercise for the eyes.”

To put this powerful force to use, try the “sun blinking exercise:”

• Look once to the north of the sun (about 15 degrees above it) while blinking the eyes for 3-5 seconds.

• Do the same after looking to the east (right), south (below) and west (left) of the sun.

Be careful to not look directly at the sun, as the part of the retina we want to hit with the rays of the sun is on the sides and not the center.

Another easier and safer way to support your eye health is by wearing pinhole glasses. These glasses have hundreds of tiny holes that alter the light entering your eyes, transforming the light from an overpowering mass of light rays to a collection of lower-intensity, distinct light rays that effectively give your eyes a more “organized” pattern on which to focus. This causes the ciliary body of your eyes to engage in adaptive exercise which helps support the range of motion of your ciliary muscles.

Those muscles control the shape of your lenses that focus light inside your eyes. As these muscles become stronger (over a period of days and weeks), they become more “fit” instead of “flabby,” just like resistance exercises make your other body muscles more capable over time.

The beauty behind pinhole glasses is that they are very inexpensive, safe, and simple to use. Wear them a few minutes each day, and enhance your eye fitness.

Nourish your eyes and brain

Generally speaking, eating plenty of foods high in antioxidants is a good overall strategy for improving eye health. Raw vegetables that are rich in antioxidants and various carotenoids (think bright yellow, orange, and red pigments) will help protect and support eyesight. This is due to higher concentrations of lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants found in large amounts around the lens and the retina of the eye, that have been shown to support good eye health.

Specific foods that are high in carotenoids and good for your eyes include:

Carrots

Sweet potatoes

Pumpkin

Broccoli

Goji berries

Cantaloupe

Apricots

Garlic

Spinach

Tomatoes

Supplementally, one of the the most powerful antioxidants known to man that has shown to support excellent eye health is astaxanthin. This "King of Carotenoids" has exponentially more antioxidants than even the most popular antioxidant supplements (like CoQ10, resveratrol, and glutathione), and is a significant addition to nourishing the eyes.

Cleanse your liver

In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), the liver and the eyes have an intimate connection, which means any compromise in liver function can adversely affect eye health.

The liver is your main detoxification center inside your body, and any free radicals that need to be neutralized and excreted will be in large part the responsibility of this vital organ. If this function becomes compromised due to poor liver health, it allows free radicals to increase in the bloodstream and this can cause the breakdown of healthy tissue in the delicate retina and macula of the eyes. This can eventually have a negative impact on your vision.

To take it a step further, liver blood deficiency can cause blurred vision, short sightedness, dry eyes, and floaters. If you have excess liver heat, this can translate to painful, burning, and blood shot eyes.

To understand the extent of any liver damage you may have incurred, get up to speed on the common symptoms. To provide your liver with some gentle yet effective cleansing, consider turmeric supplementation.

Any one of these ways can help support your vision and eye health, but combining them all together will provide an exponential effect and more significant results. Of course, this comes with the caveat that you are eating a clean and nourishing diet, and minimizing foods and activities that will put a strain on your eye health (free radical promoting and liver taxing foods, for example).

Now go out and prove to your eye doctor that you too know a little something about eye health, by naturally supporting your vision.

