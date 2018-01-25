Yesterday A Move Was Made To Collapse The Economy, It Was Just Blocked (Video)
Yesterday A Move Was Made To Collapse The Economy, It Was Just Blocked Video – X22 Report
The retail crisis continues, more stores are declaring bankruptcy and closing down thousands of stores. Existing home sales and new home sales reverse course and decline rapidly. Steve Mnuchin made a move to collapse the economy, Trump blocked his attempt. A perfect storm is headed our way and there is now way out of it. The government know this the central banks know this and when it hits its going to be horrific. Countries are preparing to detach themselves from the dollar and move into other types of currencies, the yuan and controlled cryptocurrencies.The entire economic system is ripping itself apart, we are at the end game