This Winter Tool Should Be In Every Prepper’s Reserve Supplies by Jeremiah Johnson – Ready Nutrition

No, I don’t sell sleds or make any money from the sale of sleds. I just wanted to recommend one for you for this winter to help you with any winter works. A simple thing, really, but it can make a lot of distance for what you do. It also has prepping uses. The sledcan be used to haul wood, a game animal you’ve hunted, or even to help you remove snow with a shovel.

The one I’m referring to I picked up at Wal-Mart several years ago, but you can find them on Amazon.com for the same price or cheaper…about $50. You want the one that resembles a “boat,” made of black plastic. The ones from Wal Mart are made of polyethylene and have a rope for hauling or towing attached to the front edge.

Here’s Why You Need This For Winter

Now, you can haul a tremendous amount of weight over snow and/or ice…even gravel or fairly-even rough ground. Naturally, with snow and ice, there is less resistance on the bottom of the sled. When I’m not cutting wood (I do so all winter long) and moving it around, I’m often out in the woods and I like the ability to use the sled for different things. I can throw a large rucksack and some extra gear in it and drag it around with me all over the place. It also ensures if I’m sleeping outside that I’m going to stay really dry.

What I did is to drill holes (1/8” in diameter) into the frame in 6 places. In each of these holes, I emplaced hard, plastic construction dimples for mounting screws into walls and drywall. These I drove into the hole with a hammer. I have these rods that I stick into the holes to run across the sled, as in a “half-hoop,” almost akin to the ribs on a Conestoga/covered wagon of old. Overtop of this, I place a tarp, and using utility clamps, I secure it in place on top of the hoops, and further tie off the corners and stake them into the ground. Voila!

I have a self-enclosed lean-to/tent that I place my pad on the bottom and then climb into my sleeping bag for a snooze. Naturally, it’s on level ground, or else my little sled-lean-to might sail away on its own! If I have to move out in a hurry? No problem. Just detach the rods, throw my ruck inside, and close the edges of the tarp down so they sit inside the sled.

I can carry a lot of weight in this manner. Sometimes I cut dead fallen timber during the wintertime on the last day out in the woods before I come home and load it in the sled. I can (and have) towed it from the back of my vehicle. The sleds are really durable and can take a tremendous beating. The two I have now I’ve owned since 2012 and they’ll be good for another 20 years. They can store either by standing them up and leaning them against your place, or turn them upside down and lay them on the ground. Just know where you left them if you get a lot of snow!

There are other uses, too. What if I have to pop smoke and leave in the dead of winter? I can haul a lot of gear with the sled…to about 500-600 lbs. In addition, I can move an injured person around. Guess what? In an area that a helicopter could get to, it could even be used as a basket to lift an injured person with, if they didn’t have one aboard for the purpose.

I highly recommend picking up a couple to help you get through the winter months, especially if you live in a rural or wilderness area. They are not expensive, highly durable, and will pay for themselves in no time. JJ out!

Jeremiah Johnson is the Nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces (Airborne). Mr. Johnson was a Special Forces Medic, EMT and ACLS-certified, with comprehensive training in wilderness survival, rescue, and patient-extraction. He is a Certified Master Herbalist and a graduate of the Global College of Natural Medicine of Santa Ana, CA. A graduate of the U.S. Army’s survival course of SERE school (Survival Evasion Resistance Escape), Mr. Johnson also successfully completed the Montana Master Food Preserver Course for home-canning, smoking, and dehydrating foods. Mr. Johnson dries and tinctures a wide variety of medicinal herbs taken by wild crafting and cultivation, in addition to preserving and canning his own food. An expert in land navigation, survival, mountaineering, and parachuting as trained by the United States Army, Mr. Johnson is an ardent advocate for preparedness, self-sufficiency, and long-term disaster sustainability for families. He and his wife survived Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath. Cross-trained as a Special Forces Engineer, he is an expert in supply, logistics, transport, and long-term storage of perishable materials, having incorporated many of these techniques plus some unique innovations in his own homestead. Mr. Johnson brings practical, tested experience firmly rooted in formal education to his writings and to our team. He and his wife live in a cabin in the mountains of Western Montana with their three cats.

Source – Ready Nutrition

