Who’s pushing Trump to go to war with China & Russia? Video – LaRouche PAC

Helga Zepp-LaRouche has called for President Trump to revoke the inflammatory new National Security Strategy which calls for “great power competition” and a revival of Cold War geopolitics against Russia and China. Helga LaRouche has demanded that Trump must fire Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and appoint Tulsi Gabbard in his place.

In the wake of the so-called false alarm in Hawaii, in which residents of that state received an emergency alert warning of an incoming ballistic missile which would incinerate them within minutes in a nuclear strike, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has insisted that the U.S. immediately abandon the Cold War regime-change policies which have led to this existential crisis and finally end the “dark shadow of potential nuclear war.” This threat is all too real. Trump must renounce the neocons within his own administration who are threatening to provoke a new World War and instead declare an end to geopolitics and embrace a new win-win paradigm of peace through economic development typified by China’s Belt and Road Initiative.



Video Source

