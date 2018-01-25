Rob Kirby: TRUMP, Cryptos, 2018 FORECAST, and YOUR QUESTIONS! Video – Reluctant Preppers

(Recorded 1/23/18) Renowned proprietary analyst Rob Kirby offers his sage perspective on TRUMP’s FIRST YEAR BEST & WORST and the 2018 YEAR AHEAD FORECAST, including YOUR VIEWER Questions!

1. Trump’s First-Year Check-In:

A. What has Trump DONE that no other US president has had the courage to do?

B. What has Trump NOT-DONE that you were hoping and expecting him to do?

C. Does Trump deserve any credit for the unstoppable stock market?

D. Record high Market: healthy or unhealthy?

2. Crypto Runup & Crash: sustainable or speculative flash in the pan?

3. Globalist Elite – At World Economic Forum

A. India PM “Anti-globalization and isolationist trends must be stopped”

4. AND YOUR Viewers Questions:

A. Can and will the powers that be continue MANIPULATING THE SILVER MARKET INDEFINITELY? If not, WHAT WILL END IT?

B. Dollar and silver down at the same time! How?

C. Who really determines interest rates? The market, the FED, or someone else?

D. Barter in silver realistic after a hyperinflation crash? How about a Gold Money credit card?

E. Economic crash; UK, EU, US, China, Russia… Metals & Cryptos survive?

F. Following a collapse, how will the average person be affected?



