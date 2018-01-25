There Is No Other Choice, The Time Has Come To Have The Event Of Events Video – X22 Report

The investigations are real, the information is real, the FBI, Senators and Congress are in trouble, more and more information is coming out each day that show corruption. DOJ is now going after sanctuary cities to hand over their records on the illegals. NSA changes its website and removes honest, integrity and transparency from its website. There is a lot of propaganda being pushed out that the US is getting ready to strike North Korea, why? The cabal is pushing their agenda in Syria trying to get a war started. It looks like a major false flag is in the works, either in Syria, North Korea or in the US. The cabal is running out of time and the truth is making its way in to the public.



