Mueller’s Russiagate Scam Is Imploding, But Neocons Are Hell Bent for War by Harley Schlanger – Rogue Money

On the other hand, the neoconservative hawks on both sides of the aisle, and in London, and even within Trump’s immediate circle, have unleashed a shrill cry to prepare for war against the fake “threats” from Russia and China. The Chinese have taken note of the danger, while the Russians have more than taken note. There are multiple warnings from every part of the Russian establishment that the West appears to have gone mad — that despite Trump’s clear and repeated calls for peaceful and friendly relations with Russia, the drive for war is rapidly approaching the point of no return.

At the Davos World Economic Summit, which opened today, Andrei Kostin, chief executive of VTB, one of Russia’s leading banks, told the Financial Times that his biggest concern was the dangerous situation being created by the NATO build-up of arms in Europe, which risked an “accident” between NATO and Russian forces. “We are at the beginning of a new arms race,” said Kostin, who is very close to Putin. “NATO is asking for more weapons and spreading more weapons in Europe, and Russia will retaliate absolutely the same.” Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry has made the same point — that the “launch on command” posture and the reckless U.S. military buildup in both Europe and the Pacific has brought the world closer to war than ever existed during the Cold War.

Kostin issued another warning, in light of threats in the U.S. Congress of yet more sanctions on Russia: “Any economic sanctions against institutions, personally I say, it would be like declaring a war. I see no reason why the Russian Ambassador should stay in Washington any longer after that, or the American Ambassador staying swimming in cold water in Moscow. I think that is a `worse than the cold war’ situation, and that is very dangerous. And I think that Congress is playing with fire, because the relationship is going from bad to worse and we are not responsible for that.”

