Listening to Mattis

I watched US Secretary of Defense ‘General’ Mattis live on 19 January and I’m reasonably sure a lot of us either watched him or know what he said. Pretty good performance from someone who should know better and I can not determine if the good Tovarich General actually believed what he was saying or not. He was a political general, pure and simple, I don’t care if and where he ‘cut his teeth’ (in my opinion he did not do so) but at his rank he says what he’s told to say. What he looked like to me, with his clear message of ‘obey us or else’, was a low level street thug trying trying to impress the crowd with his strength and prowess. Didn’t work for me and I can only imagine the cringe and face palm factor from those company grade and lower combat soldiers who saw this foolishness.

He pulled out the usual threats to USA. Russia and China’s ‘revisionist regime’ trying to undermine Nato and EU with economic and military ‘threats’ on the very borders of EU, ‘rogue regimes’ of Syria and Iran ‘destabilizing’ Middle East, terrorist organizations of ISIS, Al Qaeda and ‘Lebanon’s Hezbollah’ doing likewise. His threats were very clear to anyone expressing discontent with the dictum emanating from Foggy Bottom and Five Points: “To those who would threaten America’s experiment in democracy: if you challenge us (read don’t obey us), it will be your longest and worst day.” But where is the willingness to negotiate, to speak to others of different cultures and regions who may or may not share the same goals as USA? There is no such willingness, USA has shown a marked tendency to simply ignore any signed or defacto agreement they have made at their will. In other words, The World knows very clearly now that USA is not to be trusted and because of past activities is never to be trusted and will never be trusted.

Bottom line is thus. USA is on this day has arguably the largest and most heavily equipped military force on this rock. It has the ability to project ‘strength’ anywhere in the world on relatively short notice but that strength is not by any stretch of the imagination overwhelming. To project ‘overwhelming’ forces to an area of conflict takes them many months and that projection is based on the supposition that their lines of transport and supply are free of any threats whatsoever. All well and fine when you are dealing with a country or region who has few if any strategic assets but on the other hand, this world is changing, witness the Yemen mess and more than one vessel ‘under US contract’ and units of the Saudi ‘navy’ getting a missile up their noses. Anyone who thinks that can not happen to US assets and/or transportation contractors is living in a different world.

Since the beginning of somewhat organized warfare over 5000 years ago, supply and transport interdiction has been practiced alongside of organized armies. For eons this interdiction involved foot based attempts at individual convoys of materials and food. With the advent of somewhat accurate artillery some centuries ago along with controlled explosives a little over a century ago, interdiction of supply units was more serious and led to ever growing counter measures. With the advent of air assets interdiction attempts became even more widespread and with the availability of both submerged and missile assets this interdiction could, and in many instances did, become a far more serious and effective effort. Today, with the readily available shoulder fired missiles interdiction can be a very serious problem. Who is to say that the innocent little fishing boat does not have a dual charge thermobaric antitank missile sitting on the hull floor, said missile having a range for some in excess of 500 meters. What are you going to do, machine gun every little boat within a klick of your ship or convoy?

Air transport assets are likewise becoming increasingly vulnerable. So far USA has been amazingly lucky in that respect. I remember the laughter when CIA armed Taliban in Afghan with Stinger missiles, sat back and laughed at the resultant disruption off Soviet air assets. Perhaps they don’t think the same can happen to them? With today’s readily available shoulder fired anti air missiles, all it will take is one lad on a high hilltop to do significant physical and psychological damage to any effort to deliver or supply the ‘overwhelming force’ being transported to the next hot spot of USA choosing.

Additionally, the day will come when one of those floating aerodromes will not be as safe and secure as it was a scant few years ago. The winds of fortune are beginning to be adverse, witness an incident a couple years ago in the Black Sea following which virtually the entire US fleet of carriers was pulled out of service for an emergency modification. Something scared the pants off of them. Do you think the Yemen Houthi units do not have missile assets? They’ve already shown they do and know how to use them. Of course the missiles were all ‘provided by Iran’ but that’s a different topic. For a floating aerodrome, you do not have to come anywhere near sinking it or damaging it’s motive system, damage to the superstructure of landing deck will suffice to put it out of action for a very long time, let alone the possibility of subsequent fires and destruction of aircraft and ordinance as secondary damage. If you think not, just look at what J. McCain did to USS Forrestal with one errant missile launch on the flight deck.

Economically, USA can not void it’s bladder in the Chinese bowl of Cheerios, to do so will destroy the current bedrock of the US economy, this bedrock being China and to a slightly lesser extent South Korea. Likewise, USA will not attack DPRK for the same reason in that the capitol and financial hub of South Korea is within easy arty and missile range of DPRK. USA will continue to ratchet up the sanctions on Russia and China for ‘breaking’ the total trade embargo on DPRK, these sanctions being, each and every one of them, an Act of War.

