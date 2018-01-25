Is This The Greatest Stock Market Bubble In History? Goldnomics Podcast

Mark O'Byrne

I founded GoldCore more than 10 years ago and it has been my passion and a huge part of my life ever since. I strongly believe that due to the significant macroeconomic and geopolitical risks of today, saving and investing a portion of one’s wealth in gold bullion is prudent. I have been an Executive Director in GoldCore since its foundation and today I am Marketing and Research Director. As our customer base grew both domestically and internationally we were receiving a steady stream of requests from our clients and wider public for detailed analysis of the precious metals market. To meet this demand, I stepped into the Research Director’s role and am responsible for helping to inform and educate our clients and followers on how to protect and grow their wealth through owning gold and silver bullion.