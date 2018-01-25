Is This The Greatest Stock Market Bubble In History? Goldnomics Podcast
GoldNomics Podcast (Episode 2) Is This The Greatest Stock Market Bubble In History?
In our second GoldNomics podcast, we take a look at one of the important financial questions of our day – is this the greatest stock market bubble in history?
GoldCore CEO Stephen Flood and GoldCore’s Research Director and world renowned precious metals commentator Mark O’Byrne in conversation with Dave Russell discuss why U.S. stock markets appear overvalued and are likely in a bubble.
Key topics covered include:
- Do the fundamentals justify the massive gains in US stocks in recent years (rise of over 300% in the S&P 500 since 2009)?
- Does the U.S. have a perfect ‘Goldilocks economy’ or a vulnerable ‘Food stamp economy’?
- Are we in a ultra low interest rate, liquidity driven “everything bubble”?
- Is margin debt one of the factors driving speculation in stocks and a stock market bubble?
- Is there ‘irrational exuberance’ and overly bullish sentiment as seen in the recent headline ‘Stock market never goes down anymore’?
- Will the printing of currency lead to its devaluation against real money gold which cannot be printed?
- Are higher allocations to gold of up to 20% or 30% warranted given the significant risks of today?
- Are there cyber risks to digital wealth and digital currencies including online deposits?
- Is there a case for physical gold that you can hold outside of the digital and financial system?
- What should people do to protect and grow their wealth in 2018 and the coming years?
