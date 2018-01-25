Google, Facebook, Twitter and Communist China Are Assigning a Threat Matrix Score to All Internet Users by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

Grave Social Media Developments

Two top Democratic Senators, both in the House and Senate, are demanding Facebook and Twitter investigate another Russian-Collusion-Delusion connection to President Trump.

Feinstein and Schiff want these social media giants to investigate whether or not Russian bots and trolls are conspiring in a social media plot to get Americans to call for the release of the memo detailing what republicans are saying is the Democratic abuse of power with regard to the FISA warrants issued to spy on candidate Trump, his family and his staff. Americans are increasingly demanding the release of these FISA documentes in campaign calling for the release of a memo detailing criminal behavior by Obama and key members of the Democratic Party.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the top Democrat, and according to Trevor Louden’s Enemies Within, have ties to front groups for the American Communist Party and the Muslim Brotherhood, are calling for the concealment of the documents and they are also demanding the social media censor any social media posts on the topic. Schiff serves on the House Intelligence Committee, and he and Feinstein have sent letters to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asking them to look into whether accounts tied to Russia were involved in the #ReleaseTheMemo social media campaign. THE COMMON SENSE SHOW IS CALLING FOR EVERYONE WITH A FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE AND TWITTER ACCOUNT TO SEND OUT A #RELEASETHEMEMO social media message.

Schiff, who has gonge completely insane stated the following:

“These Russian efforts are intended to influence congressional action and undermine Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation, which has already resulted in the indictments of two Trump campaign officials and guilty pleas from two others, who are both now cooperating with prosecutors…”“It is critically important that the Special Counsel’s investigation be allowed to proceed without interference from inside or outside the United States.”

Here we go again America, anytime the Democrats are caught committing felonies for which they should go to jail, they blame the Russians.

The #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag spread on social media after Republican lawmakers calls for the release of a four-page memo they said showed FISA abuses.

The House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines to allow all House members to read the memo, but some Republicans wanted the document released to the public.

Feinstein and Schiff have asked Twitter and Facebook to determine the Russian connection of postings on #ReleaseTheMemo and their russian connections. The two lawmakers have also called for social media censorship over accounts that would chamption #ReleaseTheMemo. In other words, Feinstein and Schiff are calling for more censorship of the truth. Feinstein and Schiff are clearly attempting to conceal very serious criminal activity. Why are the American people putting up with this obstruction of justice?

It is clear that Twitter, Facebook and Google are aiding and abetting a criminal conspiracy with regard to the FISA surveillance issue. However, this social media criminal behavior goes much further than the concealment of multiple felonies by key members of the Democratic Party. The following video I produced on Youtube was demonitized, by title, before it was even uploaded. The video dealt with topic of assigning a threat matrix score to all Internet users. This is clearly a naughty list that could be used to send people to FEMA camps in the event of a coup.

How Far Will This Tyranny Extend?

Professor Margaret Hu from the Washington and Lee University School of Law states that “The implementation of a universal digitalized biometric ID system risks normalizing and integrating mass cybersurveillance into the daily lives of ordinary citizens”.

Professor Hu explains that the FBI’s Next Generation Identification project will institute the following:

“A comprehensive, centralized, and technologically interoperable biometric database that spans across military and national security agencies, as well as all other state and federal government agencies. Once complete, NGI will strive to centralize whatever biometric data is available on all citizens and noncitizens in the United States and abroad, including information on fingerprints, DNA, iris scans, voice recognition, and facial recognition data captured through digitalized photos, such as U.S. passport photos and REAL ID driver’s licenses. The NGI Interstate Photo System, for instance, aims to aggregate digital photos from not only federal, state, and local law enforcement, but also digital photos from private businesses, social networking sites, government agencies, and foreign and international entities, as well as acquaintances, friends, and family members”. Biometric ID cybersurveillance might be used to assign risk assessment scores and to take action based on those scores“.

The healthy side of your paranoia is about to emerge as we consider the fact that Professor Hu describes a DHS program known as FAST, which is a DHS tested program and has been described as a “precrime” program. FAST will gather upon complex statistical algorithms that will compile data from multiple databases and will subsequently “predict” future criminal or terrorist acts.

The “precrime” data will be gathered” through cybersurveillance and stealth data monitoring of ordinary citizens. The FAST program purports to assess whether an individual might pose a “precrime” threat through the capture of a range of data, including biometric data. In other words, FAST accuses non-convicted individuals as being a security threat risk of becoming future criminals and terrorists through data analysis. No charges, no police interviews, the system is designed to become “judge, jury and executioner“.

Under the Future Attribute Screening Technology (FAST), criminal cues are captured through the following types of biometric data including body and eye movements, eye blink rate and pupil variation, body heat changes, and breathing patterns. Various linguistic cues include the analysis of voice pitch changes, alterations in voce rhythm patterns, and changes in intonations of speech. Hu notes that in documents released by DHS clearly show that individuals could be arrested and face serious consequences based upon statistical algorithms and predictive analytical assessments.

Professor Hu issued the following warning:

“The prognostications of FAST can range from none to being temporarily detained to deportation, prison, or death“.

These developments, plus the increased participation of social media in this type of tyranny is making the Internet experience a dangerous endeavor.

DHS Wants to Know Everything About You

DHS has funded a multi-billion dollar spy tool and it is called FirstNet. This is a citizen information gathering device like no other. A company called New World Systems (do they really mean New World Order Systems?) is in charge of implementing this system.

The Radio Access Network (RAN) part of this elaborate network consists of the radio base station infrastructure that connects to user devices including cell towers and mobile hotspots embedded in vehicles which connects to the satellite network or other types of wireless infrastructure. This is a “search and destroy system” as FirstNet is designed to hunt you down in remote areas. Take a look at the map below along with the embedded graphics from the FirstNet website. They have developed the technology to track you and find you should you be a fugitive from their own special brand of justice. RAN has the ability to track you anywhere on the planet. Soon, there will be nowhere for people with high threat matrix scores to run and hide without being found by this system. And now, Facebook, Twitter and Google are a major part of this tyranny and they are partnering with Communist China.

There Is No End to the Madness

A company called PredPol claims that it possesses proprietary software which can actually predict times and places for likely future crimes. Intrado has the capability to data mine all social media and create your personal profile based on your Internet chatter. Subsequently, if you are pulled over for a speeding violation, you could find yourself face down on the pavement because you have written something negative about the police who murdered Eric Garner. Or, you might just end up like Eric Garner.

Does anyone else have a problem with this police state surveillance grid? Some might intimate, it is time for a revolution. For those who are so inclined, the authorities, the minions for the banksters, have that possibility covered as well and that will be the topic of a future article. Meanwhile, take a pill, your paranoia is about to get worse because your friendly communists in China and your social media are partnering to label you for the dangerous dissident that you are.

