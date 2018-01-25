Is My Dog, Molly, Working For Putin? Video – Bill Still

Four days ago, little Beth, my wife, got a disturbing letter from Twitter.

“As part of our recent work to understand Russian-linked activities on Twitter during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, we identified and suspended a number of accounts that were potentially connected to a propaganda effort by a Russian government-linked organization known as the Internet Research Agency.”

“Consistent with our commitment to transparency, we are emailing you because we have reason to believe that you either followed one of these accounts or retweeted or liked content from these accounts during the election period. This is purely for your own information purposes, and is not related to a security concern for your account.”



Video Source

“We are sharing this information so that you can learn more about these accounts and the nature of the Russian propaganda effort. You can see examples of content from these suspended accounts on our blog if you’re interested.”

Tucker Carlson talked about this issue as part of the ongoing effort to have the House Intelligence Committee release the 4-page memo to the public:

Sharing is caring!