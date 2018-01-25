Another Day, Another Attack on Cryptos – Trojan Horse Breaking out of the Stable? by Rory – The Daily Coin

Is this another scare tactic or is something being developed to target privately created and owned cryptos? If there is a piece of malware sent out with specific instructions to attack the 1,200+ cryptos, wallets and the associated bank accounts, well, that would open a whole other world for the criminal bankers to manipulate and be able to target people with the active, open crypto wallets.

I’m not hoping for or wishing to see this type of situation come to fruition, but as I have stated since 2013 these cryptos are an attack on the very foundation of the power structure – actually, not just the foundation but the power source itself. These criminal bankers are not going to sit idly by and allow this to happen and allow their power to be taken away, not without a serious fight. Remember, there are, literally, trillions at stake – TRILLIONS

Cybersecurity is among the issues being raised on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, now in full swing in Davos. Russia’s Kaspersky Lab appears to appreciate the significance of the agenda as it has warned of a yet new IT threat – this time to computer users’ financial data.

Specialists from Kaspersky Lab, the biggest cybersecurity company in Russia, have spotted a new Trojan called Mezzo, which was specially developed to hunt for “real,” conventional money as well as cryptocurrencies, the company’s press release states. Mezzo can falsify data in exchange files between accounting and banking systems and is currently sending information obtained from an infected computer to the criminals’ servers. Analysts say that this may be a signal that the Trojan’s creators are getting ready for an upcoming campaign to steal the money. Not many computers have been infected by Mezzo so far, but all of them have proved to be in Russia. The virus spreads with the help of external loading programs. Once on a device, the Trojan virus creates a unique identification code for an infected computer which is further used to add a password protected folder on the hackers’ server to store all the files stolen from the victim’s computer. Sputnik News Why wouldn’t the bankers use some type of digital/cyberwarfare against the community that is attempting to take their power? Once again, we have been saying what it will come down to is who has the better technology and is willing to continue to move from one crypto to another. Not very many people are going to continue to jump through hoops in order to purchase a new digital toy or clothes when all they have to do is use their debit card and viola! So, I wish you all the best of luck and hope you take your profits soon as the gates, exits and now your wallets all seem to be experiencing the first round of a major attack.

Sharing is caring!