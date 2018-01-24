World Economic Forum Meets in Davos Under Shadow of Crisis and War By Bill Van Auken – Global Research

On Tuesday, the World Economic Forum (WEF) opened in the exclusive Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, with some 3,000 corporate executives, government officials and celebrities convening for the ostensible purpose of discussing this year’s theme of “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World.”

The gathering is overshadowed, however, by the accelerating fracturing of the global capitalist order, manifested in unprecedented levels of social inequality in every country, a sharp growth in trade war and the ever more immediate threat of an eruption of armed conflict, including nuclear war, between the major powers.

The well-heeled crowd at Davos, paying $55,000 each to attend, is guarded by a small army of 4,000 Swiss troops and 1,000 police, with a no-fly zone imposed overhead. Protests have been banned in the village—on the pretext that there has been too much snow—but thousands of people demonstrated Tuesday in the Swiss financial capital of Zurich in opposition to the WEF and, in particular, to the attendance this year by US President Donald Trump. Marchers carried placards reading, “Trump – You’re not Welcome,” “You Are a Shit-Hole Person” and “Smash WEF.”

The gathering of global billionaire CEOs, bankers and hedge fund managers embodies the very social “fracturing” that the Davos organizers pretend to be addressing. The summit opened just two days after the aid group Oxfam issued its annual report on social inequality, exposing the fact that of all global wealth growth in 2017, 82 percent went to the top one percent, while the bottom half of the world’s population, some 3.8 billion people, saw nothing at all.

Personifying this crisis will be Trump, the first US president to attend the global summit since 2000. He is set to meet with global CEOs on Thursday night and to present his “America First” agenda to the forum in its final session on Friday.

Trump set the stage for his appearance by imposing tariffs against Chinese and South Korean manufacturers amounting to 50 percent on washing machines and 30 percent on solar panels, invoking a rarely used statute to protect domestic manufacturers from “serious injury.” Administration officials portrayed the action as a fulfillment of campaign promises to protect “American workers,” even as the solar power industry forecast that its net result would be the loss of over 23,000 jobs.

China’s commerce ministry responded with a sharply worded statement expressing Beijing’s “strong dissatisfaction” with the tariffs and warning that that China would “resolutely defend its legitimate interests.” There is growing speculation that Trump may follow up his first tariffs with far more consequential ones on steel and aluminum, igniting a full-scale trade war with unpredictable consequences for the global economy.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the opening speech to the WEF, warning,

“Forces of protectionism are raising their heads against globalization. It feels like the opposite of globalization is happening.”

While not naming Trump, it was clear that Modi’s remarks were directed principally against the US administration.

“The negative impact of this kind of mindset cannot be considered less dangerous than climate change or terrorism,” he said.

Much has been made of the supposed stark contradiction between Trump’s right-wing economic nationalism and Davos’ supposed globalist ethos, amid predictions of some kind of a showdown between the US president and his European counterparts, particularly German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

In reality, both Merkel and Macron will have left Davos before Trump even arrives. Moreover, their governments are also pursuing national interests under conditions in which the entire post-World War II system of trading relations established under the aegis of the then-unchallenged dominance of US imperialism is breaking down.

