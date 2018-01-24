US Dollar Plunge Accelerates As Gold & Silver Power Higher But This Is What Has Everyone Worried from King World News

As we move through the final trading days in the first month of 2018, the US dollar plunge has accelerated as gold and silver prices power higher, but this is what has everyone worried.

US Dollar Plunge Accelerates

By Peter Boockvar, author of the Boock Report

January 24 ( King World News ) – Here is what Peter Boockvar wrote as the world awaits the next round of monetary madness: “The US dollar index is getting slammed again, breaking below the 90 level for the first time since December 2014…

“Again, we know it’s a benefit to those US multinationals that don’t hedge out their FX exposure but the big negative wild card is how much more inflation do we now import, what it means for retail prices and margins and thus interest rates and Fed policy. We import about $45-50b more than we export each month. Remember, we are a consumer based economy that is now seeing an acceleration in the loss of purchasing power. Also, foreigners own more US assets than we own of theirs, particularly US Treasuries.

US Treasury Secretary Comments On Dollar Decline

Here is what our Treasury Secretary said that precipitated this latest move lower, “Obviously a weaker dollar is good for us as it relates to trade and opportunities.” He then went on to contradict himself by saying “longer term, the strength of the dollar is a reflection of the strength of the US economy.” James Baker is the last Treasury Secretary that I can remember that vocally wanted a weaker dollar, in October 1987.

If one year ago a European buyer of a US 10 yr wanted some yield pick up and didn’t hedge their FX exposure, they picked up a yield of about 2.45% vs .40% in bunds and have now lost principal and also 15% in FX.

