Top Dems Try Nazi-Like Censorship Tactics Against Angry Americans By Accusing Them Of Being Russian Bots By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

– Americans Respond By Flooding Their Phones With #WeAreNotBots @ SenFeinstein # NotABOT @ AdamSchiffCA # NotABOT\

In an attempt to distract from the devastatingly damaging proof of corruption and the weaponization of the FBI and DOJ under the Obama administration, two top Democrats, Rep. Adam Schiff and Senator Dianne Feinstein have initiated a campaign to silence Americans that are demanding the release of a four-page memo compiled by the House Intelligence Committee that purportedly details FISA abuses during the Obama presidency, in an apparent attempt to destroy a newly elected president.

QUICK RECAP – FISA ABUSE MEMO

ANP has been covering the tidal wave of information that has been coming out over the last week, starting with the House Intelligence Committee vote to release a classified four-page memo to the full 435 members of the House of Representatives, with all Democrats on the committee voting to withhold it from their fellow lawmakers. Republicans voted to release it.

Immediately after House members saw the classified memo from a highly secured room, they immediately started demanding the release to the general public, claiming the abuses under the Obama administration were comparable to the KGB, calling them “explosive,” and “disturbing,” and “jaw-dropping,” stating they believe the information should lead to arrests and show criminal behaviors on the part of the FBI and DOJ, in which the #ReleaseTheMemo campaign began.

#WEARENOTBOTS – TOP DEMS ACCUSE ANGRY AMERICANS OF BEING RUSSIAN BOTS

As has become the pattern over the last year, every time something highly damaging comes out about Obama era abuses of our top intelligence agencies, top Democratic politicians start screaming “RUSSIA!!!!”

After the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag went viral across social media platforms, the NeverTrump website Hamilton 68, along with the MSM, offered Democrats yet another “blame Russia” lifeline by claiming that “Russian-linked” bots were pushing the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag, and immediately Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein published a letter they sent to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, demanding reports on “Russian” activity on the social media platforms in regards to the viral hashtags associated with the demands to release the memo to the public.

Final Feinstein Schiff 1.23.18 by Susan Duclos on Scribd

Make no mistake, this was the Democrats attempt to silence Americans demanding the release of the information that shows high levels of corruption within U.S. intelligence agencies, and it took less than a day for the Twitter analysis to be reported saying it was Americans, inside of America, and not Russian bots that provided the impetus that made #ReleaseTheMemo to go viral.

A knowledgeable source says that Twitter’s internal analysis has thus far found that authentic American accounts, and not Russian imposters or automated bots, are driving #ReleaseTheMemo. There are no preliminary indications that the Twitter activity either driving the hashtag or engaging with it is either predominantly Russian. In short, according to this source, who would not speak to The Daily Beast for attribution, the retweets are coming from inside the country.

Not only did their attempt to convince Americans that Russian were behind the #ReleaseTheMemo campaign backfire, but outraged Americans decided to stand up and speak out loudly, by starting a #WeAreNotBots campaign, which included publishing Rep. Schiff’s DC phone number (202-225-4176) and Senator Feinstein’s phone number (415-393-0707) while asking users to call and let these two top Democrats that attempted to accuse angry Americans of being Russia bits that #WeAreNotBots.

